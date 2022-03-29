search
Thomas Pieters and Bryson DeChambeau in bizarre rules incident

Golf News

Thomas Pieters and Bryson DeChambeau in bizarre rules incident

By Jamie Hall24 March, 2022
Bryson DeChambeau Thomas Pieters Rules of Golf WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play PGA Tour
Pieters Bryson

Another week, another controversial rules incident on tour.

This time it came at the WGC-Dell Technology Match Play, where Thomas Pieters was denied a free drop given to Bryson DeChambeau in a seemingly identical situation.

Pieters’ second shot at the 13th ended up on a sprinkler head. While normally this would mean a free drop, the head was touching a red hazard line, and after consulting a rules official, he was told he had to play the ball as it lay.

• Keegan Bradley roasted over bizarre routine

• Phil Mickelson Masters call "not his decision"

Visibly frustrated, especially after playing partner Tom Hoge made birdie, the Belgian hit his ball well past the hole, then smacked it into the water.

The incident was made even more controversial shortly afterwards when DeChambeau found himself in the same situation – but was given a drop.

Soon after the American and Richard Bland had finished the hole, an official spray painted the turf around the sprinkler green, presumably to remove the red line and avoid any more gaffes.

The incident didn’t go unnoticed on social media, with many fans calling for explanations.

• Topgolf Glasgow moves a step closer

• Bryson DeChambeau reveals extent of injuries

Others likened it to moving the touchline during a football match.

Fortunately for Pieters, he was still able to beat Hoge 2&1.

