Thomas Pieters has something VERY unusual on his golf bag

Kudos to Thomas Pieters – this is a superb piece of innovating.
The Belgian, part of the 2016 European Ryder Cup team, has space for a sponsor on the nameplate of his staff bag.
But, rather than just leave it blank, the big-hitting 27-year-old has decided to fill the area with a ‘For Sale’ sign… quite literally.
Top coach Jamie Gough spotted it and snapped it on the range in Malaysia this week.
The best piece of marketing I’ve seen in a while! @EuropeanTour@Thomas_Pieters@maybankchampionpic.twitter.com/cb3UuhLOYV— Jamie Gough (@jamiegoughgolf) March 19, 2019
In the past 18 months, Pieters has used the space to promote various different projects with which he has a personal interest, including the Belgian Knockout tournament, wearematchplay.com, and his brother's creative agency OWOW. Now, though, it appears he's determined to monetise it - and why not!
In case you’re wondering, world No.81 Pieters - a three-time winner on the European Tour - is advertising the space in English, Dutch and Japanese.
Smart thinking!