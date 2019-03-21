Thomas Pieters has something VERY unusual on his golf bag

Kudos to Thomas Pieters – this is a superb piece of innovating.



The Belgian, part of the 2016 European Ryder Cup team, has space for a sponsor on the nameplate of his staff bag.

But, rather than just leave it blank, the big-hitting 27-year-old has decided to fill the area with a ‘For Sale’ sign… quite literally.



Top coach Jamie Gough spotted it and snapped it on the range in Malaysia this week.

In the past 18 months, Pieters has used the space to promote various different projects with which he has a personal interest, including the Belgian Knockout tournament, wearematchplay.com, and his brother's creative agency OWOW. Now, though, it appears he's determined to monetise it - and why not!



In case you’re wondering, world No.81 Pieters - a three-time winner on the European Tour - is advertising the space in English, Dutch and Japanese.

Smart thinking!