Golf News

Thomas Pieters has something VERY unusual on his golf bag

By Michael McEwan21 March, 2019
Thomas Pieters 2016 Ryder Cup European Tour Maybank Malaysian Open Jamie Gough Callaway Twitter Golf Bags
Thomas Pieters Bag

Kudos to Thomas Pieters – this is a superb piece of innovating.

The Belgian, part of the 2016 European Ryder Cup team, has space for a sponsor on the nameplate of his staff bag.

But, rather than just leave it blank, the big-hitting 27-year-old has decided to fill the area with a ‘For Sale’ sign… quite literally.

Thomas Pieters With Caddie

Top coach Jamie Gough spotted it and snapped it on the range in Malaysia this week.

In the past 18 months, Pieters has used the space to promote various different projects with which he has a personal interest, including the Belgian Knockout tournament, wearematchplay.com, and his brother's creative agency OWOW. Now, though, it appears he's determined to monetise it - and why not!

In case you’re wondering, world No.81 Pieters - a three-time winner on the European Tour - is advertising the space in English, Dutch and Japanese.

Smart thinking!

