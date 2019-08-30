search
Thompson grateful for Inkster's captain's picks

Golf News

Thompson grateful for Inkster’s captain’s picks

By Ryan Crombie30 August, 2019
golf Golf News Solheim Cup Gleneagles Lexi Thompson Juli Inkster rookies
Thompson1

Lexi Thompson has said she believes the inclusion of Stacy Lewis and Morgan Pressel as Solheim Cup captain’s picks will comfort the USA at the Solheim Cup.

Team USA captain Juli Inkster named her final two squad members earlier this week. Both players, with nine Solheim Cup appearances combined, will head to Gleneagles next month and Thompson is thankful for their inclusion.

• Was this the best shot on the PGA Tour this year?

• Solheim Cup 2019: The 12 players on Team USA

“Going into it before the picks, I was kind of the veteran going into my fourth Solheim Cup, but now I'm not. Now there's a few more veterans on the team, which is good,” said Thompson.

“There’s definitely a lot of rookies on the team, but it's great to be going into my fourth one [Solheim Cup]. It's an event that words can't even describe. I always say if you don't watch golf, you need to go to a Solheim Cup and you'll be hooked because it's an experience of a lifetime, I think.”

As well as contending with some new faces on the team, the 11-time LPGA Tour winner believes the conditions could also play their part.

Thompson2

“In two ‘Britishes’ I remember playing in the worst weather possible, and it's a bit different because usually we just pack it in if it's raining that bad.

• Jack Nicklaus reacts to Rory winning $15m

• ECCO BIOM COOL PRO shoe released

“It's a challenge, and that's what we expect when we go over there. We expect the bad weather, good golf courses and always a challenge.”

