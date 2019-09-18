search
Thorbjorn Olesen case could take place in 2020

Golf News

Thorbjorn Olesen case could take place in 2020

By bunkered.co.uk18 September, 2019
Ryder Cup star Thorbjorn Olesen made an appearance in court today to face charges of sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft.

A provisional trial date has been set for May 11, 2020.

The Danish golfer was arrested on his flight home to London from Nashville after playing in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St Jude Invitational. It is alleged the 29-year-old abused at passengers and crew, before being calmed by 2018 Ryder Cup teammate Ian Poulter. It is also alleged that Olesen then “molested” a women whilst Poulter slept. He is also accused of urinating in their first-class aisle.

• Report: Thorbjorn Olesen "arrested" after flight disturbance

Thorbjorn Olesen suspended by European Tour

But it now seems his case can only be settled at a trial in May next year.

This now means Olesen will sit out a large chunk of the early 2020 season as the European Tour will likely uphold his suspension.

• Tiger Woods’ girlfriend has wrongful death case dismissed

• 51-year-old trophy ends in drama at Prestonfield

According to Danish reports, Olesen maintains his innocence and is putting his behaviour down to a reaction to his medication. Danish media are reporting that tests are due to be completed by November 27, after which Olesen will return to court for a plea hearing on December 13.

