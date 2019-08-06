search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThorbjorn Olesen charged with sexual assault; court date set

Golf News

Thorbjorn Olesen charged with sexual assault; court date set

By Michael McEwan06 August, 2019
Thorbjorn Olesen British Airways Arrest Metropolitan Police Paul Morris WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational Uxbridge Magistrates Court
Thorbjorn Olesen Charged

Thorbjorn Olesen is set to appear in court later this month after being charged with sexual assault. 

The Ryder Cup star was arrested when he arrived back in the UK last week on suspicion of sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault during a flight from Nashville to London following the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

The 29-year-old was taken into custody before being released pending further investigation.

• EPIC MISSION - Watch our YouTube series from the start

• Top coach rips LPGA star's "ignorant" parents

Today, the Metropolitan Police revealed that charges have now been brought against the Dane and that a date has been set for his court appearance.

FIRST REVIEW - NEW TITLEIST IRONS!

"A man has been charged in connection with an incident on an inbound flight to Heathrow Airport on Monday, 29 July,” said a Met spokesperson.

• USGA announces major change for amateurs

• 8 big names who have lost their tour cards

"Jacob Thorbjorn Olesen, 29, of Redcliffe Road, Kensington and Chelsea, was charged by postal requisition on Thursday, 1 August with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault.

• BBC presenter under fire for Sky Sports criticism

"He is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 21 August."

Lawyer Paul Morris, acting on behalf of Olesen, released a statement of his own, saying: "Thorbjorn has cooperated fully with the police during their investigation, but while the legal proceedings are still ongoing he unfortunately cannot comment on this matter at this time."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Thorbjorn Olesen

Related Articles - British Airways

Related Articles - WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational

Related Articles - Trending

Golf News

Tiger Woods withdraws injured from Northern Trust
A plea on behalf of Glasgow's at-risk municipal courses
Save Our Courses: Sign the petition!
Glasgow golfers clash with councillors over course closures
Dumbarnie Links - The first hole-by-hole guide

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Maintaining your posture
Watch
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
Use your hands less during the golf swing
Watch
play button
The correct set up is crucial
Watch
See all videos right arrow