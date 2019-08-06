Thorbjorn Olesen is set to appear in court later this month after being charged with sexual assault.

The Ryder Cup star was arrested when he arrived back in the UK last week on suspicion of sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault during a flight from Nashville to London following the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.



The 29-year-old was taken into custody before being released pending further investigation.

Today, the Metropolitan Police revealed that charges have now been brought against the Dane and that a date has been set for his court appearance.



"A man has been charged in connection with an incident on an inbound flight to Heathrow Airport on Monday, 29 July,” said a Met spokesperson.

"Jacob Thorbjorn Olesen, 29, of Redcliffe Road, Kensington and Chelsea, was charged by postal requisition on Thursday, 1 August with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault.

"He is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 21 August."

Lawyer Paul Morris, acting on behalf of Olesen, released a statement of his own, saying: "Thorbjorn has cooperated fully with the police during their investigation, but while the legal proceedings are still ongoing he unfortunately cannot comment on this matter at this time."