Thorbjorn Olesen due in court this week

Golf News

Thorbjorn Olesen due in court this week

By bunkered.co.uk11 December, 2019
Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen is scheduled to appear at Isleworth Crown Court this Friday for the latest stage of the criminal proceedings brought after his July arrest.

The Dane, part of the European team that defeated the US at Le Golf National in September 2018, was arrested on July 29 after arriving back in London after contesting the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Tennessee.

It is alleged the 29-year-old abused passengers and crew, before being calmed by 2018 Ryder Cup teammate Ian Poulter. It is also alleged that Olesen then “molested” a women whilst Poulter slept, before urinating in their first-class aisle.

Appearing before magistrates in August, Olesen indicated his intention to plead not guilty to charges of being drunk onboard the British Airways plane, of sexually assaulting a woman, and of assault by beating.

He is set to attend a plea hearing on Friday, with a provisional trial date has set for May 11, 2020.

According to reports in the Danish media, Olesen maintains that his behaviour was down to a reaction to medication that he was taking. The results of those tests were reportedly due for completion by the end of November.

Olesen has been suspended by the European Tour since August 7 "pending the outcome of legal proceedings".

His enforced inactivity has caused to him to fall 25 places on the Official World Golf Ranking to 87th. It has also dented his earnings. For the equivalent period in 2018 (August 1 to the end of the season), he coined in €956,934.

