Thorbjorn Olesen enters plea in sexual assault case

Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen has entered a plea of NOT GUILTY to charges of sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and assault by beating.



The Dane, 29, made the plea at Isleworth Crown Court this morning. Dressed in a navy suit, he spoke only to confirm his personal details and deny the three charges.



He is now due to stand trial on May 11, 2020.

The Dane, part of the European team that defeated the US at Le Golf National in September 2018, was arrested on July 29 after arriving back in London after contesting the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Tennessee.

It is alleged the 29-year-old abused passengers and crew, before being calmed by 2018 Ryder Cup teammate Ian Poulter. It is also alleged that Olesen then “molested” a woman whilst Poulter slept, before urinating in their first-class aisle.

Appearing before magistrates in August, Olesen indicated his intention to plead not guilty to charges of being drunk onboard the British Airways plane, of sexually assaulting a woman, and of assault by beating.

Olesen has been suspended by the European Tour since August 7 "pending the outcome of legal proceedings".

His enforced inactivity has caused to him to fall 25 places on the Official World Golf Ranking to 87th. It has also dented his earnings. For the equivalent period in 2018 (August 1 to the end of the season), he coined in €956,934.

His trial is scheduled to begin on the Monday of the 2020 US PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco.

