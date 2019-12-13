search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThorbjorn Olesen enters plea in sexual assault case

Golf News

Thorbjorn Olesen enters plea in sexual assault case

By bunkered.co.uk13 December, 2019
Thorbjorn Olesen Isleworth Crown Court Arrest European Tour Ryder Cup British Airways
Thorbjorn Olesen In Court

Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen has entered a plea of NOT GUILTY to charges of sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and assault by beating.

The Dane, 29, made the plea at Isleworth Crown Court this morning. Dressed in a navy suit, he spoke only to confirm his personal details and deny the three charges.

He is now due to stand trial on May 11, 2020.

The Dane, part of the European team that defeated the US at Le Golf National in September 2018, was arrested on July 29 after arriving back in London after contesting the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Tennessee.

• Reed blasted for making light of "cheating"

• Pro criticised for "mocking" Greta Thunberg

It is alleged the 29-year-old abused passengers and crew, before being calmed by 2018 Ryder Cup teammate Ian Poulter. It is also alleged that Olesen then “molested” a woman whilst Poulter slept, before urinating in their first-class aisle.

INTRODUCING... THE BEST DEAL IN GOLF

Appearing before magistrates in August, Olesen indicated his intention to plead not guilty to charges of being drunk onboard the British Airways plane, of sexually assaulting a woman, and of assault by beating.

Olesen has been suspended by the European Tour since August 7 "pending the outcome of legal proceedings".

• "Our friendship is over" - Pro blasts Reed

WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR!

His enforced inactivity has caused to him to fall 25 places on the Official World Golf Ranking to 87th. It has also dented his earnings. For the equivalent period in 2018 (August 1 to the end of the season), he coined in €956,934.

His trial is scheduled to begin on the Monday of the 2020 US PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Thorbjorn Olesen

Related Articles - Arrest

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - British Airways

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"Scottish golf's problem? Every day is Black Friday"
EXCLUSIVE Clubs object to Scottish Golf systems "monopoly"
Thorbjorn Olesen enters plea in sexual assault case
Tommy Gainey shoots 66 days after prostitution arrest
Patrick Reed blasted for making light of "cheating"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep your height for more consistency
Watch
play button
Keep the arms connected to the body
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow