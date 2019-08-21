search
Thorbjorn Olesen pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Golf News

Thorbjorn Olesen pleads not guilty to sexual assault

By Michael McEwan21 August, 2019
Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen has pleaded not guilty three charge, including sexual assualt, following a flight from Nashville to Heathrow last this month.

The Dane was arrested on July 29 on suspicion of sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault during a flight from Nashville to London following the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

The 29-year-old was taken into custody before being released. He was subsequently charged on all three counts and ordered to appear before Magistrates in London today.

Olesen, who was part of the European side that won the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National just under a year ago, has been suspended by the European Tour pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.

The case will now be heard by a jury at Isleworth Crown Court on September 18 - the day before the BMW PGA Championship gets underway at Wentworth.

According to reporters inside Uxbridge Magistrates Court, Olesen spoke only to confirm his name, address, date of birth and nationality, as well as enter his not guilty pleas.

Prosecutor Rav Chodha alleged that Olesen had been drunk and part of a group that had behaved loudly on the British Airways BA222 flight. He further claimed that he had grabbed a woman's breat after kissing her neck and that he urinated in the aisle after drinking Champagne.

The prosecutor added that, if convicted, Olesen should face a "mid to high level community order" or even a three-week custodial sentence.

Olesen's lawyer, Paul Morris, explained in court that the Dane had taken medicine before the flight. Samples have been taken that have not yet been analysed.

The Dane has been released on unconditional bail pending further proceedings.

