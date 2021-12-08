search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThorbjorn Olesen: Ryder Cup winner found NOT GUILTY

Golf News

Thorbjorn Olesen: Ryder Cup winner found NOT GUILTY

By Michael McEwan08 December, 2021
Thorbjorn Olesen British Airways Tour News court cases
Thorbjorn Olesen In Court

Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen has been cleared of sexual assault, assault by beating and being drunk on an aircraft.

The 31-year-old wept and hugged his partner after being found not guilty at the end of a three-day trial in London.

It took a jury just over an hour to clear Olesen following proceedings at Aldersgate House Nightingale Court.

In a statement, the Dane said: "I want to apologise wholeheartedly to everyone on board the flight from [Nashville] to London on July 29, 2019, who was affected by my behaviour.

• Tiger Woods to return to golf NEXT WEEK!

"I do not remember anything that happened after take-off, but I am embarrassed and ashamed by the account of my actions that was outlined during the trial.

"My behaviour was completely out of character and nothing like this has ever happened to me before or since.

ENTER OUR PRIZE-A-DAY
ADVENT CALENDAR!


"My actions resulted from taking powerful sleeping pills I had not taken before and my sole intent was to ensure I managed to sleep on a transatlantic flight after an exhausting playing schedule.

"I have paid a very heavy price for my mistake.

"This case has had a devastating impact on me personally, on my family, and on my career".

• Spieth and Stenson hit with bizarre penalty 

Olesen was arrested following a flight from Nashville to London Heathrow in July 2019. He was subsequently charged with sexual assault, assault by beating and being drunk on an aircraft.  

During this week's trial, witnesses alleged that, amongst other things, he had grabbed a woman’s breast, urinated on a fellow first-class passenger’s seat and was “under the influence of something” during the journey.

Giving evidence yesterday, Olesen, who denied all charges, attributed his “bizarre behaviour” to mixing alcohol with two melatonin tablets along and a further two Ambien/Zolpadine pills.

Addressing the jury today, his QC Trevor Burke said: "His conduct was not voluntary, that is the essence of automatism.”

Burke added that the prescription-only Ambien/Zolpadine pills had been given to Olesen prior to his trip to the United States by his partner who had ordered them from a “dodgy website”. All of this, said Burke, made Olesen’s actions “explainable, medically speaking”.

"He would never have knowingly taken them had he recognised even the remotest risk of his life being completely ruined," said Burke. “All this man has ever wanted to do was play golf, please let him play it again.”

Prosecutor Max Hardy had urged the jury to convict Olesen, who was joined on the plane by other players including Ian Poulter and Justin Rose.

• Bryson: "I nearly quit golf this year"

"Were those golfers letting their hair down after a very stressful period, including what some people consider the most important golf tournament of the year," asked Hardy.

"Is there a possibility of deliberate consumption of alcohol and pills for recreational purposes knowing that was not going to cause any trouble with doping rules?"

A five-time winner on the European Tour, Olesen is currently ranked 432nd on the OWGR.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Thorbjorn Olesen

Related Articles - British Airways

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Your new way to chip | 3 simple chipping tips
Chipping
play button
How to play Worst Ball
Worst ball
play button
Old vs New Tech | How big are the gains going to be?
Titleist
play button
How to play Texas Scramble
Texas Scramble
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Emergency services bring fire at The Belfry under control
Jake Paul challenges Tiger Woods to a FIGHT
Thorbjorn Olesen: Ryder Cup winner found NOT GUILTY
European Tour announces 2021 'Rookie of the Year'
Tiger Woods to make return to golf NEXT WEEK!

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
How to control your distances
Watch
See all videos right arrow