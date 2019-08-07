Thorbjorn Olesen suspended by European Tour

The European Tour has suspended Thorbjorn Olesen after the Dane was charged with counts including sexual assault on a transatlantic flight last week.



A spokesperson for the tour told bunkered.co.uk this morning: “Thorbjørn Olesen has been suspended from the European Tour pending the outcome of legal proceedings.

“As this remains an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to make any further comment at this time.”



Olesen, 29, was arrested when he arrived back in the UK last week on suspicion of sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault during a flight from Nashville to London following the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

The 29-year-old was taken into custody before being released pending further investigation.



Yesterday, the Metropolitan Police revealed that charges have now been brought against the Ryder Cup star that a date has been set for his court appearance.

"A man has been charged in connection with an incident on an inbound flight to Heathrow Airport on Monday, 29 July,” said a Met spokesperson.

"Jacob Thorbjorn Olesen, 29, of Redcliffe Road, Kensington and Chelsea, was charged by postal requisition on Thursday, 1 August with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault.

"He is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 21 August."

Lawyer Paul Morris, acting on behalf of Olesen, released a statement of his own, saying: "Thorbjorn has cooperated fully with the police during their investigation, but while the legal proceedings are still ongoing he unfortunately cannot comment on this matter at this time."

In a statement of its own, the PGA Tour described the allegations against Olesen as "very serious and deeply troubling".



"Even though he is not a member of the PGA Tour - and regardless of whether or not he is officially charged - a claim of this magnitude is something we take very seriously," added the PGA Tour spokesperson. "We are in close contact with our counterparts at the European Tour, and we will not provide further comment until additional information is available from the authorities."

Olesen, a five-time winner on the European Tour, has played 13 times on the circuit this year and is in 60th spot on the Race To Dubai.

