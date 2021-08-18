Thousands of fake golf clubs seized in police raid

Police raids in China’s Dongguan City has resulted in the seizure of almost 10,000 counterfeit golf clubs.



In a continuation of the fight against counterfeit golf manufacturers and sellers, the US Golf Manufacturers Anti-Counterfeiting Working Group has announced a series of three raids in the fight to eradicate all production and distribution of counterfeit golf equipment.

The group worked closely with the Shanghai Police to conduct the raids in Dongguan City, Guangdong Province.

In total, over 9,769 pieces of clubs and components as well as 10,600 pieces of trademark labels bearing the names of XXIO, Titleist, TaylorMade, PXG, Callaway, and PING were found and seized.

• Fowler dejected as season ends early

• Major changes coming to world rankings

These latest raids come following the largest-ever raid of counterfeit golf equipment conducted in 2020, which saw an additional 120,000 pieces of fake golf equipment seized and 15 defendants detained and arrested.

“The job of protecting golfers across the world from counterfeiters is one we take tremendous pride in,” Lisa Rogan, director of brand protection for Titleist, told keepgolfreal.com.

“Successful raids like these serve as a poignant reminder to all counterfeiters that their work will not be tolerated and that our group will work swiftly with law enforcement across the world to stop these illegal acts.”

• Work to begin on R&A's new Glasgow facility



Counterfeit products confiscated in the raids included golf clubs, club heads, shafts, grips, bags, headcovers, labels.

The US Golf Manufacturers Anti-Counterfeiting Working Group consists of six of the most well-known golf companies in the world—Acushnet Company, whose brands are Titleist, FootJoy and Scotty Cameron; Callaway-Odyssey; Srixon and Cleveland Golf; PING; PXG; TaylorMade and Adams Golf.

• LPGA star calls for slow play crackdown



Since its inception in 2004, the group’s efforts led to the shutdown of more than 1,500 websites and authorities have seized more than two million counterfeit golf products.