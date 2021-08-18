search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThousands of fake golf clubs seized in police raid

Golf News

Thousands of fake golf clubs seized in police raid

By Ryan Crombie17 August, 2021
Golf Clubs Equipment counterfeit golf Gear us golf manufacturers anti-counterfeiting working group
Fakegolfequipment

Police raids in China’s Dongguan City has resulted in the seizure of almost 10,000 counterfeit golf clubs.

In a continuation of the fight against counterfeit golf manufacturers and sellers, the US Golf Manufacturers Anti-Counterfeiting Working Group has announced a series of three raids in the fight to eradicate all production and distribution of counterfeit golf equipment.

The group worked closely with the Shanghai Police to conduct the raids in Dongguan City, Guangdong Province.

In total, over 9,769 pieces of clubs and components as well as 10,600 pieces of trademark labels bearing the names of XXIO, Titleist, TaylorMade, PXG, Callaway, and PING were found and seized.

• Fowler dejected as season ends early

• Major changes coming to world rankings

These latest raids come following the largest-ever raid of counterfeit golf equipment conducted in 2020, which saw an additional 120,000 pieces of fake golf equipment seized and 15 defendants detained and arrested.

“The job of protecting golfers across the world from counterfeiters is one we take tremendous pride in,” Lisa Rogan, director of brand protection for Titleist, told keepgolfreal.com.

“Successful raids like these serve as a poignant reminder to all counterfeiters that their work will not be tolerated and that our group will work swiftly with law enforcement across the world to stop these illegal acts.”

• Work to begin on R&A's new Glasgow facility

Counterfeit products confiscated in the raids included golf clubs, club heads, shafts, grips, bags, headcovers, labels.

The US Golf Manufacturers Anti-Counterfeiting Working Group consists of six of the most well-known golf companies in the world—Acushnet Company, whose brands are Titleist, FootJoy and Scotty Cameron; Callaway-Odyssey; Srixon and Cleveland Golf; PING; PXG; TaylorMade and Adams Golf.

• LPGA star calls for slow play crackdown

Since its inception in 2004, the group’s efforts led to the shutdown of more than 1,500 websites and authorities have seized more than two million counterfeit golf products.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf Clubs

Related Articles - Equipment

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW COMFY ARE SKECHERS GOLF SHOES?
Skechers
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 2
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
THE BEST GOLF SHOE MONEY CAN BUY? | Under Armour Spieth 5 review
Under Armour
play button
IS IT TIME FOR YOU TO UPGRADE? | TaylorMade 2021 P790 irons review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Steely Stewart doubles up on Get Back To Golf Tour
The R&A announces record prize fund for Women’s Open
We're hiring... come work for us!
‘Dominant Nelly Korda would benefit women’s game,’ says Catriona Matthew
Matthew Wolff: ‘I struggled to get out of bed’

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for big hitters
Watch
play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
play button
Extend your arms through impact
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
See all videos right arrow