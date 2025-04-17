Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Single golfers aiming to secure a tee time on the Old Course are in luck.

Previously, St Andrews hopefuls would queue outside the starter’s hut, with some camping for up to 12 hours in a bid to land a spot.

But golfers no longer need to battle the elements just to strike a chance of playing. That’s because a new digital system has launched and, well, the results are in.

Introduced in March 2024 by St Andrews Links Trust, a total of 14,489 golfers applied for a tee time through the singles draw – and more than 3,600 golfers were awarded a tee time.

The previous process, which had been in place since the 1990s, was replaced by the singles draw as a ‘modern and equitable solution’ to its in-person queuing system.

It requires golfers entering their details in person at the Old Pavilion next to the first tee between 9am-5pm the day before they wish to play, as well as submitting a photograph of themselves.

A randomised draw will then take place at 5pm with golfers notified by text message and email whether they have been allocated a tee time.

Individuals are given the chance to join existing groups of two or three who are pre-booked to play.

“Last year we introduced a new, digital system allowing golfers in St Andrews to enter the draw for a single walk-up tee time the following day,” said Laurie Watson, Director of Engagement at St Andrews Links Trust.

“We are delighted that so many people have been able to enjoy playing the iconic Old Course as a result of the new, simplified and fair sign-up process.

“The Links Trust is committed to doing all we can to increase access to golf and our world-famous courses, and modernising our functions is just one way we can support golfers to play.”

A report highlighted that 6,592 applicants during the first year of the new system were from the US, with 2,966 being successful.

Meanwhile, a further 925 golfers from the UK applied, with 649 of them securing an Old Course tee time.

There were 227 entries on the busiest day, while other successful applicants included golfers from Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Germany, France, Sweden and Ireland.

