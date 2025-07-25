Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

More than 50,000 people have signed a petition to block Trump Turnberry from hosting The Open Championship.

The Ayrshire venue – owned by the US President – was never struck from the Open rota, but it hasn’t hosted the championship since 2009.

Stewart Cink lifted the Claret Jug that year, while Tom Watson, Greg Norman and Nick Price previously won The Open on the Ailsa Course.

But a petition has been launched to make the R&A aware of public feeling towards a potential return, claiming the event would be overshadowed by “angry protests and bad headlines”.

“The R&A, the organisers of The Open Championship must not allow Donald Trump owned golf courses including Turnberry to host any upcoming Open Championships,” it reads.

“The Open Championship must not give in to the UK Government’s lobbying and allow Donald Trump to host one of the world’s biggest, oldest and respected golf tournaments at any of the golf courses he owns in the UK.”

As reported by STV, a newspaper advertisement promoting the petition said: “Dear R&A, what do you want the 2028 Open Championship to be remembered for? A celebration of golf, sportsmanship and the glory of winning. Or angry protests and bad headlines?

“Don’t let the divisiveness of Donald Trump hijack and overshadow this great event. Do the right thing. Don’t give The Open to Trump Turnberry.”

In May, it was reported that Trump had tasked the UK Government with bringing the event back to his resort on the west coast of Scotland.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer had asked R&A executives if The Open could be awarded to Turnberry in 2028, but Downing Street later said that the decision would remain with the governing body.

Former R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said last year that Turnberry wouldn’t be considered “until we’re comfortable that the whole dialogue will be about golf”.

However, earlier this month, new chief Mark Darbon insisted the primary reason was not political. Instead, Turnberry’s exclusion was for practical reasons.

“I think we have been extremely clear on our position in regard to Turnberry,” he said at Royal Portrush ahead of the 153rd Open.

“We love the golf course, but we have some big logistical issues there. You’ve seen the scale of the set-up here and there’s some work to do on the road, rail and accommodation infrastructure around Turnberry.

“We’ve explicitly not taken it out of our pool of venues, but we’d need to address those logistical challenges should we return.”

So far, only two future Open venues have been confirmed: Royal Birkdale in 2026 and St Andrews in 2027.

East Lothian venue Muirfield is also in consideration for the 2028 Open Championship.

