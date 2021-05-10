Three of world’s top-10 heading to Scottish Open

It has been announced that PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa, alongside two others inside the world’s top-10, will head to Scotland for the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in July.



The event, set for its third stint at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, is scheduled to take place from July 8-11, a week before the 149th Open Championship at Royal St George’s.

Tournament organisers have announced that four-time PGA Tour winner Collin Morikawa will be making his debut at the event.

“I’m excited to play in Scotland for the first time,” said Morikawa. “I’m looking forward to making my debut in the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and playing in the Home of Golf. I’ve heard a lot about the tournament, and it will be a lot of fun to tee it up on the European Tour again.”

Alongside the 24-year-old American, it has also been revealed that compatriot Xander Schauffele will tee it up at the event as well as Englishman and current world No.8 Tyrrell Hatton.

Schauffele, also making his Scottish Open debut, will be making his first appearance in Scotland since The Open at Carnoustie in 2018, where he finished in a share of second place behind Italy’s Francesco Molinari.

“I have great memories of playing in Scotland a few years ago at Carnoustie, so I hope to rekindle some of that form and find myself in contention at the Renaissance Club,” said Schauffele. “It’s a tournament with a proud history and I’d love to add my name to the list of great champions as I prepare to tee it up at The Open again.”

Hatton, 29, is no stranger to success in Scotland, recording his first European Tour win at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2016 and then successfully defending his title the following year. He also finished second behind Sweden’s Alex Noren at the 2016 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at Castle Stuart.

“Winning my first European Tour title in Scotland was a huge milestone and something I will always remember. It would be special to add the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open title to my achievements in the Home of Golf.

“I’ve had chances at the Scottish Open before, so I’m looking forward to playing at the Renaissance Club again and hopefully I can find myself in position to win another title that week.”

The European Tour has said it is cautiously optimistic that a certain level of fans will be permitted into the event, with details yet to be confirmed.