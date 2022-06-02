search
HomeGolf NewsThrilling Thornton takes Scottish Men’s Open crown

Golf News

Thrilling Thornton takes Scottish Men’s Open crown

By Jamie Hall30 May, 2022
Charlie Thornton Scottish Golf Scottish Men's Open Championship amateur news Scottish news
Charlie Thornton produced a faultless final round to claim the Scottish Men’s Open title at Cruden Bay.

In brutal conditions in the north-east, Thornton’s closing 66 helped him overhaul a deficit of four at the 36-hole mark.

South Africa’s Casey Jarvis held the lead at the halfway stage, but dropped nine shots in four holes to fall away.

That meant John Gough, fresh from victory in the Lytham Trophy, was out in front with 18 holes to play, with Thornton three shots back. Home star Oliver Mukherjee and Australia’s Tyler Duncan both contended, but fell away.

The lead had narrowed at the turn thanks to Thornton’s front nine of 33, but Gough finally lost his advantage on the 15th.

His bogey coupled with a birdie from Thornton meant the lead changed hands for the final time, as both players parred their way home.

It meant Thornton, who plays out of Fulford Golf Club in York, was crowned champion.

Gough did hang on to finish second with a level-par final round of 70, while Hugh Foley took the bronze medal on countback thanks to his last round of 68.

Of the Scots, Ben Murray showed good signs with an opening 68. Rory Franssen and Andrew Davidson both bounced back from difficult starts with final rounds of 68 and 69 respectively to finish in the top ten.

