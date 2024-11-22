Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He is one of South Africa’s best golfers, but who is Thriston Lawrence’s caddie?

Thriston Lawrence enjoyed a stellar season in 2024, finishing second in the Race to Dubai on the DP World Tour, behind only Rory McIlroy.

Lawrence locked up a dual membership PGA Tour card for 2025, meaning he will split his time on the American circuit and on the DP World Tour.

He finished fourth at the Open at Royal Troon and had four runner-up finishes in a season marked by consistency.

During that impressive rise from his days on the Sunshine Tour, Thriston Lawrence has had one man on the bag – Theunis Bezuidenhout.

Who is Thriston Lawrence’s caddie Theunis Bezuidenhout?

Bezuidenhout is a fellow South African, but is not thought to be related to the player Christiaan.

Lawrence’s caddie Theunis Bezuidenhout is a professional golfer himself who earned his way onto the Sunshine Tour in 2018.

He won the Big Easy IGT Tour Championship in 2019. The Big Easy IGT Challenge Tour serves as a feeder tour for the Sunshine Tour.

But Bezuidenhout has since transitioned into a full-time caddie for his close friend Lawrence.

The duo follow the sun together playing some of the greatest golf courses in the world, but there are occasions when the rainy conditions make Bezuidenhout’s job more challenging.

“Firstly, you need six hands to carry the umbrellas, and all the towels,” Theunis Bezuidenhout told Golf Digest at a deluged PGA Championship in Rochester in 2023.

“But it’s more teamwork, like Thriston cleans his clubs while I hold the umbrella, it’s just making his life easier out there, trying to keep him dry as much as possible. But six hands would have been nice. I didn’t even try to stay dry, it’s impossible.”

Bezuidenhout has been on Lawrence’s bag for his all four of his DP World Tour wins, including the BMW International Open in 2023.