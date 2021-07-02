Ticket ballot OPEN for 150th Open Championship

Today’s your chance to be part of history.

From this morning, the ticket ballot for the 150th Open Championship is open, giving golf fanatics around the world the opportunity to fulfil a lifelong dream of witnessing their favourite golfers battle it out over the world's most iconic course.

The 150th anniversary tournament is set to take place from July 10-17, 2022 at St Andrews’ famous Old Course, where legends of the game such as Tiger Woods, Seve Ballesteros, Jack Nicklaus and Sir Nick Faldo have all lifted the Claret Jug.

With record-breaking levels of demand anticipated for the milestone event, the ballot was introduced to provide the fairest way for all golf fans to obtain tickets.

The ballot will be open until October 4, giving fans plenty of time to register their interest. A balance of allocations will ensure fans from near and far will be able to attend the celebrations in St Andrews next summer. Fans will find out the results of the ballot by the end of November 2021.



The ticket ballot is available exclusively to members of The One Club, the free-to-join membership programme. Members who have already registered their interest for the ballot can now apply for tickets. Fans can still sign up at any time via TheOpen.com and apply for tickets.



“We are looking forward to a very special occasion in golf next year with the 150th Open being played at the birthplace of the game in St Andrews,” said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A. “We will be celebrating one of the most prestigious and renowned events in the sporting calendar and will be welcoming some of its greatest champions past and present.

“The ticket ballot gives as many fans as possible the chance to be part of this fantastic championship and make it an occasion to remember.”



Ticket prices for the 150th Open will be £95 for an adult on championship days and will range from £20 to £50 on practice days.



The R&A is committed to encouraging more children and young people to attend The Open and free tickets will be available to children through the Kids Go Free programme, while half-price youth tickets are available for 16-24 year-olds.

In order to give as many people as possible the chance to attend the championship, weekly tickets are being discontinued.

Hospitality for the championship has been on sale since last year, with 90% of packages already sold. The remaining Origins Hospitality, incorporating a range of fully inclusive experiences, is available to purchase now and is the only way fans can guarantee their place at the championship.

For more information on the ticket ballot, tickets, hospitality and the tournament itself, click here.