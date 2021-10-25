search
Tickets for first bunkered LIVE in England go on-sale

Golf News

Tickets for first bunkered LIVE in England go on-sale

By bunkered.co.uk25 October, 2021
bunkered Live Golf Show NEC Golf in England Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Bunkered Live New Pic

Tickets for the very first staging of bunkered LIVE in England are on-sale now!

Golf fans around the country will be excited at the prospect of Europe’s largest consumer golf show coming to Birmingham’s NEC from February 18-20, 2022. It’s an event that promises to attract golfers of all ages and abilities.

Tickets to the event are priced at £16 per person with organisers anticipating 10,000 golf fans will snap up the first batch of tickets quickly.

Early ticket purchasers will also be able to take advantage of a sensational pre-book ticket offer. Visitors who pre-book their tickets in advance to bunkered LIVE will receive three amazing offers, including:

• Three free rounds of golf from a selection of over 20 fabulous golf courses;

• A £25 discount voucher to spend on bunkered Golf Breaks, the sister golf tour operator of bunkered LIVE;

• A £25 money off voucher to spend with Golf Gear Direct at their show superstore.

Paul Grant, managing director of event organisers PSP Media Group, said, “The bunkered name is synonymous with golf across the UK as underlined by the size of our online audience for our golf content.

“Whether a low handicapper or just a fan of the sport, there are a range of attractions and activities for everyone to participate in, including families at bunkered LIVE.

"We’re delighted to stage bunkered LIVE in Birmingham at the NEC for the first time and look forward to welcoming thousands to the show in February to meet with all the biggest brands in golf, some star names and much, much more.

“Our exceptional pre-book ticket offer ensures a great value offering for visitors, including free tickets for under 16’s. The show experience we have lined up will ensure this is the biggest and best staging of a golf event in the UK to date.”

Fans eager to get to the front of the queue can register now for first access to tickets for bunkered LIVE at bunkeredlive.com

