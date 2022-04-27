Tickets on sale for inaugural LIV Series event

Tickets have gone on sale for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event.

Scheduled for the Centurion Club near London at the beginning of June, it is the first of eight events organised as part of the Saudi-backed breakaway competition.

A general admission ticket for each day of the 54-hole tournament is priced at £85.

• Another reason to avoid slow play...



• Professor slammed for golf dig

Meanwhile, a three-day ticket will cost £225.

LIV chief executive Greg Norman is attempting to assemble an all-star field for this summer’s curtain raiser, and several big names are understood to have expressed a desire to play.

Among them is Phil Mickelson, who is so far the only player to publicly confirm he has requested permission to play.

However, major winners Louis Oosthuizen and Sergio Garcia are both believed to be among their number, while Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood have been openly courted.

• Jon Rahm wants "legacy" for Phil Mickelson

• Tour legend reveals what annoys him on course



At least 15 of the world’s top 100 are thought to have asked for releases from the PGA and DP World Tours in order to play.

With its $25 million prize fund, the tournament will break the record for the richest event in golf history when it is held.

For more information, click here.