search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTickets on sale for inaugural LIV Series event

Golf News

Tickets on sale for inaugural LIV Series event

By Jamie Hall27 April, 2022
LIV Golf Invitational Series Saudi Golf League Greg Norman centurion club Tour News
Centurion Club Liv

Tickets have gone on sale for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event. 

Scheduled for the Centurion Club near London at the beginning of June, it is the first of eight events organised as part of the Saudi-backed breakaway competition. 

A general admission ticket for each day of the 54-hole tournament is priced at £85. 

• Another reason to avoid slow play...

• Professor slammed for golf dig

Meanwhile, a three-day ticket will cost £225. 

LIV chief executive Greg Norman is attempting to assemble an all-star field for this summer’s curtain raiser, and several big names are understood to have expressed a desire to play. 

Among them is Phil Mickelson, who is so far the only player to publicly confirm he has requested permission to play. 

However, major winners Louis Oosthuizen and Sergio Garcia are both believed to be among their number, while Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood have been openly courted. 

• Jon Rahm wants "legacy" for Phil Mickelson

• Tour legend reveals what annoys him on course

At least 15 of the world’s top 100 are thought to have asked for releases from the PGA and DP World Tours in order to play. 

With its $25 million prize fund, the tournament will break the record for the richest event in golf history when it is held. 

For more information, click here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - LIV Golf Invitational Series

Related Articles - Saudi Golf League

Related Articles - Greg Norman

Related Articles - centurion club

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Rory McIlroy extends TaylorMade deal
PING Scottish Open Series gears up for second qualifier
Norman: LIV Series “hurt” by Mickelson comments
Conservation groups hit back at plans for “world-class” links
Lydia Ko blames final round struggles on “that time of the month”

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
The correct ball position
Watch
play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow