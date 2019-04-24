Tickets on-sale for Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony Day

The 2019 Solheim Cup is set to kick off in style with a festival of live music, entertainment and family activities at scheduled for Opening Ceremony Day at Gleneagles on Thursday, September 12.



And with tickets priced at £10 for adults and admission completely free for those aged 16 and under, being part of this unique spectacle is affordable and accessible for all.

As well as the exciting build-up to Scotland’s biggest sporting spectacle of 2019, there will be a host of off-course entertainment in the Spectator Village.

Orcadian folk quartet FARA, the all-female contemporary Highland dancing group ‘Flings and Things’, and Morrison’s Academy Pipe Band are the live acts already confirmed, with more big names to be revealed in due course.



Hosted by Di Dougherty and Andrew Cotter, the Opening Ceremony Day will begin at midday and will wow spectators throughout the afternoon before the respective team captains, Catriona Matthew and Juli Inkster, introduce the European and American teams in front of the live television cameras for the official Opening Ceremony.

Following the Opening Ceremony Day on Thursday, which will also include the opportunity to see both teams practise on course, the matches will be played across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As per the Opening Ceremony Day, children under 16 will be admitted free of charge across all competition days with a paying adult

Ross Hallett, Senior Vice President of IMG, said: “I am excited by the amazing line-up of entertainment and activities planned for the Opening Ceremony Day. This isn’t just about the live televised ceremony, but a whole day of activities for families, golf fans and event partners.



“We’ve secured some fantastic acts that will put on a great show befitting one of the greatest events in sport, and we will be announcing more in due course. There’s something to suit everyone, and we are very much looking forward to kicking off what is set to be a wonderful few days of golf in this style.”

Paul Bush, Director of Events for VisitScotland, added: “It is our ambition to attract as diverse a range of spectators as possible to experience The 2019 Solheim Cup and the plans for the Opening Ceremony Day are hugely exciting.



“This shows that the entertainment on offer will be well beyond that of a traditional golf event and we look forward to seeing thousands of new faces at Gleneagles, many of whom may be inspired to take their interest in golf further in future by attending more events or even taking up the game themselves.”

Reserved seating for the Opening Ceremony is available for only £10 per person, with priority parking passes also available.

>> CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION