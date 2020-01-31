The Scottish Golf Show, the biggest golf expo in the country, will once again return to the SEC in Glasgow for another week of indulgence for every golf fan.



Between Friday 27th and Sunday 29th March, The Scottish Golf Show brings together the biggest brands in golf, over 100 exhibitors, a range of interactive golf challenges and thousands of golf enthusiasts from across Scotland and the UK.

Tickets for the biggest event of its kind in Scotland went on sale at today and, for a limited time, tickets for the 2020 show are available NOW with a special 'Early Bird' promotion offering entry at over 40% below the on-the-door ticket price.

That’s not all. Those Early Bird tickets, priced £10 each, include:

• Three fantastic rounds of golf

• A £5 Affordable Golf voucher

• Entry to the show



The Scottish Golf Show has something for golfers of all abilities and provides a great platform for both the experienced player to sharpen up their game with hints and tips from the Pros and some of the most recognisable names among the golf equipment manufacturers.

For those new to golf, youth tickets for Under-16s are FREE with a host of fun activities, including the show’s Kids Zone, to give those budding Rory McIlroys and Michelle Wies hints and tips on how to improve their game.



So whether you want to try out the latest golf clubs from the biggest names in the sport, test your short game skills, get a free lesson with a PGA pro or simply take advantage of some amazing deals from over 100 exhibitors over the weekend, this is the golf show not to be missed.



Kevin McQuillan, from show organisers PSP Media Group, is anticipating another great event.

“The Scottish Golf Show is one of the great annual attractions in the annual golfing calendar in Scotland," he said. "All of the top names and latest equipment will be on show and we look forward to welcoming golfers of all ages and abilities to the SEC in Glasgow for another weekend of fun.

"We’re pleased to once again offer three fantastic rounds of golf to attendees of the show in 2020 and, with lots to see and do for the whole day, the £10 Early Bird ticket really does offer magnificent value. With kids under 16 able to come to the show for free, we’ve tried to ensure that it is not only a great golfing experience but is also a great value day out for all.”

For full ticketing information and to take advantage of the Early Bird pricing offer now, visit www.thescottishgolfshow.co.uk