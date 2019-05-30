Tiger aiming to match Snead’s record this week

A rejuvenated Tiger Woods is targeting a sixth Memorial win this week that will see him match Sam Snead’s all time PGA Tour victory record.

Woods is now only three majors behind Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 after his incredible Masters victory in April - but he can go into the record books with a 82nd win on the PGA Tour in Ohio this week.

This is Woods first appearance since missing the cut at Bethpage two weeks ago, and with next month’s US Open fast approaching, the 15-time major champ is determined to perform better at Pebble Beach.

Woods has fond memories of the historic California course, winning the US Open in 2000 by a record 15 strokes.



He also has notable memories of the Memorial, hosted by Nicklaus, with his last victory coming back in 2012, and another win this week be another record in the history books for the former world No.1.

“To be able to come this close to get to one behind Sam Snead has been pretty amazing,” said Woods.

“To get into those numbers it takes longevity and hot years, I think you need multiple winning seasons, and that’s something I’m proud of. That’s not something that happens overnight.

“I love competing in golf, and I love playing. It’s been a pretty amazing run throughout my 20 some-odd years out here. It’s what I dreamt about as a kid, and it’s finally come to fruition.”



Woods warmed up for this week’s tournament in Ohio by playing in Wednesday’s Pro-am with former Super Bowl winning quarterback Peyton Manning, and it was the new smiling and funny Tiger that appeared throughout their round. When asked if Manning said anything inspiring to him, he said: “No, he just gave me crap the entire time, which is par for the course."



