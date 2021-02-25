Tiger Crash: Woods will not face criminal charges

Tiger Woods will not face criminal charges, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Office.

Woods was driving on his own to a photoshoot early on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles when his SUV hit the central reservation and merged onto the opposite lane. His car rolled several times before falling down an embankment. Early reports suggested the 15-time major winner had broken both legs, but the Woods camp says he suffered fractures on the tibia and fibula bones in his right leg and shattered his ankle.



"A reckless driving charge has a lot of elements into it, this is purely an accident," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

He said there was no evidence that Woods was affected by alcohol or drugs.

"He was not drunk. We can throw that one out, " he added.

Thankful and hopeful.



From The Concession, players reflect on the news of Tiger Woods' car accident. pic.twitter.com/ojXeySq72R — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 24, 2021

However, some reports in the States are suggesting that Woods could face a small charge, or 'infraction', if they believe he was speeding or not paying attention to the road.

Investigators believe Woods hit a kerb, a tree, and then rolled down the embankment. Another two car crashes occurred after the incident, described by LA police as "lookie lookies", a common problem in LA road collisions.

Woods, winner of a record 83 PGA Tour titles, made his most recent competitive appearance at the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie shortly before Christmas. He had been targeting a return to action at the Masters in April following his recovery from a fifth back operation on December 23.

