search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTiger Crash: Woods will not face criminal charges

Golf News

Tiger Crash: Woods will not face criminal charges

By bunkered.co.uk25 February, 2021
Tiger Woods Tiger Woods Car car crash Los Angeles Tiger Tracker Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre
Getty Images 1231347355

Tiger Woods will not face criminal charges, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Office.

Woods was driving on his own to a photoshoot early on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles when his SUV hit the central reservation and merged onto the opposite lane. His car rolled several times before falling down an embankment. Early reports suggested the 15-time major winner had broken both legs, but the Woods camp says he suffered fractures on the tibia and fibula bones in his right leg and shattered his ankle.

"A reckless driving charge has a lot of elements into it, this is purely an accident," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

He said there was no evidence that Woods was affected by alcohol or drugs. 

"He was not drunk. We can throw that one out, " he added.

• Shaken Thomas reacts to news of Tiger's crash

• PureGym CEO blasted for golf comments

Getty Images 1231349684

However, some reports in the States are suggesting that Woods could face a small charge, or 'infraction', if they believe he was speeding or not paying attention to the road.

Investigators believe Woods hit a kerb, a tree, and then rolled down the embankment. Another two car crashes occurred after the incident, described by LA police as "lookie lookies", a common problem in LA road collisions. 

Woods, winner of a record 83 PGA Tour titles, made his most recent competitive appearance at the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie shortly before Christmas. He had been targeting a return to action at the Masters in April following his recovery from a fifth back operation on December 23.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - car crash

Related Articles - Los Angeles

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Related Articles - Trending

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Niall Horan and Modest! Golf throw weight behind innovative new tour event
Tiger Crash: Woods will not face criminal charges
Royal Aberdeen to host Scottish Seniors
Annika: I'm just glad that he's alive
Tiger Woods "awake and responsive" following emergency surgery

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
play button
Move the ball further forward in your stance
Watch
play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow