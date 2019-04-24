Plenty of people doubted whether or not Tiger Woods could ever return to winning ways in the major championships.



However, it’s unlikely anybody had the same level of conviction as this chap.

A picture emerged on social media over the Easter weekend showing a person with a huge, freshly inked tattoo of Tiger’s logo on his back.



The look is completed with a copy of Woods’ signature underneath it.

Reportedly, the unidentified fella got the tat after losing a bet that the former world No.1 would win a major championship ever again. Woods’ victory in the Masters last week – his first major success in almost 11 years – put paid to that.



You’ve got to hand it to the chap who did the inking. It’s damn impressive. It does look a bit angry and inflamed, though. Better get some Vaseline on it pronto!