Tiger doubter forced to get huge tattoo after Woods' Masters win

Golf News

Tiger doubter forced to get huge tattoo after Woods’ Masters win

By Michael McEwan23 April, 2019
Tiger Woods tattoo Instagram The Masters Augusta National Major Championships funny
Tiger Woods Tattoo

Plenty of people doubted whether or not Tiger Woods could ever return to winning ways in the major championships.

However, it’s unlikely anybody had the same level of conviction as this chap.

A picture emerged on social media over the Easter weekend showing a person with a huge, freshly inked tattoo of Tiger’s logo on his back.

• Ex caddie links Tiger's comeback to Arnie's death

• Legend calls Tiger's win "greatest comeback ever"

• Golf legend backs Tiger to win all majors this year

The look is completed with a copy of Woods’ signature underneath it.

Tiger Tattoo

Reportedly, the unidentified fella got the tat after losing a bet that the former world No.1 would win a major championship ever again. Woods’ victory in the Masters last week – his first major success in almost 11 years – put paid to that.

• Huge celeb calls Tiger's win 'a dream come true'

• Golf fan pockets £1MILLION after Tiger's win

You’ve got to hand it to the chap who did the inking. It’s damn impressive. It does look a bit angry and inflamed, though. Better get some Vaseline on it pronto!

