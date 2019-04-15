search
Golf News

Tiger fan makes incredible Masters deal with pregnant partner

By Michael McEwan12 April, 2019
A Tiger Woods victory in The Masters this weekend would send shockwaves through the game. It would also have potentially huge implications for a Texas couple and their unborn child.

As reported by Golf Digest, Trey Little and his fiancée Denise Coleman have entered into a legally binding contract that will allow 25-year-old Trey to name their soon-to-arrive first-born after Woods should he win a fifth Green Jacket at Augusta National.

The baby is due in September and, with Denise of mixed descent - her father is African-American and her mother is from the Philippines - Trey took to calling her bump 'Baby Tiger'. 

Denise thought nothing more of it until Trey presented her with an agreement to sign.

"At first she just laughed thinking I wasn't serious," Trey told Golf Digest.

Except he was. 

Check out the document below...

Tiger Baby Contract

"After the gender reveal and we knew we were having a boy, the conversation really started about boy names," he added. "The funny thing is the more we talked about names and the more I joked about Tiger, the more we both started to actually like the name Tiger Little."

Woods, who hasn't won The Masters since 2005, made a solid start to the tournament, opening with a two-under 70 to sit just four shots off the lead at the end of the first day.

