Tiger-Phil re-match reportedly in the pipeline

Golf News

Tiger-Phil re-match reportedly in the pipeline

By Michael McEwan31 March, 2020
Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson The Match PGA Tour Twitter coronavirus golf on TV
Phil Mickelson Tiger Woods Re Match

With the world's professional tours on an indefinite coronavirus-enforced hiatus, Phil Mickelson has hinted that he and Tiger Woods could fill some of the live golf void - by staging a re-match of their November 2018 "made for TV" duel.

The Match, as it was called, saw Woods and Mickelson go head-to-head in an 18-hole matchplay battle at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas. 

Mickelson finally won the contest, under floodlight, at the 22nd hole, earning himself $9m. He also won $600,000 in side bets for charity during the contest. 

However, the event was not without its critics. Many took issue with the huge amount of prize money on offer for what was, effectively, a meaningless round.

• Irish Open is latest to be postponed

• Could this be a new date for The Masters?

Technical glitches that beset the broadcast also caused it to be streamed live and for free online, whilst the quality of golf played by the pair was way below par.

Despite that, Mickelson has revealed that a sequel is in the works.

A Twitter user called Chris Yurko messaged the two players, saying: "Do you think there is a chance you two go play a round mic’d up with one camera guy and just put it out there on a stream for people to watch?? We need live sports."

In response, Mickelson said: "Working on it."

• Caddyshack: Where are they now?

When another user replied "Please don't tease", Mickelson said: "I don't tease. I'm kinda a sure thing."

It has since been reported that the re-match could take the form of a pro-am, with Woods and Mickelson each teaming up with a high-profile celebrity playing partner. American football stars Tom Brady and Peyton Manning have been suggested, as well as basketball icon Steph Curry. 

• Ex Ryder Cup captain's house destroyed by blaze

• Top club "might not survive" corona crisis

Staging the event would be dependent on a number of different factors, not least satisfying social distancing measures, which were recently extended in the US until at least April 30. 

There are also question marks over Tiger's fitness. The 15-time major winner hasn't played competitively since the final round of the Genesis Invitational on February 16. 

Still, with the PGA Tour on a hiatus until at least May 21, would a Tiger-Phil re-match be a welcome distraction from the current coronavirus crisis?

Let us know your thoughts in our Comments section below. 

