search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTiger picks himself as wild card for Presidents Cup

Golf News

Tiger picks himself as wild card for Presidents Cup

By Michael McEwan08 November, 2019
Tiger Woods Presidents Cup Team USA Royal Melbourne Ernie Els Tony Finau Gary Woodland Patrick Reed Phil Mickelson Jordan Spieth
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has completed his team for next month's Presidents Cup with four wild cards - and, as expected, he's picked himself as one of them.

Woods, 43, will captain the US side for their clash with Ernie Els' International side at Royal Melbourne.

Unlike his opposite number, however, the 15-time major winner will combine his off-course responsibilities with on-course duties as one of the 12-man American side as the USA looks to win the biennial contest for the eighth straight time.

His other three picks went to US Open champion Gary Woodland, Tony Finau and Patrick Reed. The latter's selection is bound to create interest following his part in the furore that followed the USA's Ryder Cup defeat last year.

• Popular Scots club facing £1.3MILLION debt

• Anger after top Scottish course is vandalised

They join automatic qualifiers Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay, as well as Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar and Bryson DeChambeau in the American team.

• R&A rejects House of Lords call for free-to-air Open

Notable by their absence: Jordan Spieth, who will be absent from an American side for the first time since 2012 having tumbled to 42nd on the world rankings, and Phil Mickelson. The left-hander has featued on every single US team going back to 1993 and every single edition of the Presidents Cup to date.

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES

However, there's little doubt as to what the biggest talking point is.

"As captain, I'm going to choose Tiger Woods as the last player on the team," he said. "He's made, what, nine cups and he's played in Australia twice in the Presidents Cup, so this will be his third appearance as a player, and I find it interesting talking in the third person.

"It's going to be difficult, but also I have three amazing assistants with Fred [Couples], Strick [Steve Stricker] and Zach [Johnson], and that helps a lot, two guys that have won Presidents Cups and one will be a future captain along the line in the near future. Three great minds that will help 'me when I'm playing."

• Open venue wins Scotland's Best Golf Experience

Woods will become the first playing captain of an American side since 1994, when Hale Irwin performed dual duties in the very first Presidents Cup. He did a decent job of combining his responsibilities, too, winning two of his three matches as the US ran out 20-12 winners.

"With the format change, I just have to play the one match prior to singles, so a two-match minimum for every player in The Presidents Cup, and if I happen to play more, I have to play more," added Woods."

INTRODUCING... THE BEST DEAL IN GOLF!

To date, the US has lost only one of the 12 previous editions of the match and, with 11 of the side in the top-20 of the world rankings compared to two on the Internationals team, they are heavily fancied to extend their winning run.

• New owner pledges to put Scots club back on map

Woods, though, is guarding against complacency.

"On paper, we certainly have the advantage in the world rankings," he said. "Our
players have earned that by playing well around the world and playing well in big events. [But] when it comes right down to it, like I told the guys, when you start out on Thursday, it's 0-0.

"We have to go out and win this cup. Doesn't matter what the world ranking is. You have to go and beat the other guys, and that's what we're going to try and do."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Presidents Cup

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Royal Melbourne

Related Articles - Ernie Els

Related Articles - Tony Finau

Related Articles - Gary Woodland

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - Jordan Spieth

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Affordable Golf unveil all-new fourth store in Irvine
Matthew banking on experience to claim 2021 Solheim Cup
Catriona Matthew to captain Europe at 2021 Solheim Cup
“Anxiety tore my golf apart,” says Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston
Golf Betting Tips: Nedbank Golf Challenge

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
See all videos right arrow