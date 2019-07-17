search
HomeGolf NewsTiger reveals how Brooks blanked him

Golf News

Tiger reveals how Brooks blanked him

By Michael McEwan16 July, 2019
Tiger Woods The Open 2019 The Open Major Championships Claret Jug Brooks Koepka Ricky Elliott Royal Portrush
Tiger Woods And Brooks Koepka

If any doubts remain over Brooks Koepka’s single-mindedness when it comes to winning majors, this should put paid to them once and for all.

Ahead of this week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush, 15-time major winner Tiger Woods revealed that he had asked Koepka if he could join him for a practice round.

Woods was hoping to get some insight into the course from Koepka’s caddie, Ricky Elliott, who hails from Portrush.

Brooks, though, saw right through the request.

• Francesco Molinari reveals 'tiger' tattoo

• The Open: Round 1 tee times

“I texted Brooksy [after the US Open] ‘Congratulations on another great finish’,” explained Woods. “What he’s done in the last four major championships has been just unbelievable. To be so consistent, so solid. He’s been in contention to win each and every major championship,

“And I said, ‘Hey dude, do you mind if I tag along and play a practice round [at Portrush?’ I’ve heard nothing.”

Woods also revealed that he feels a little under-prepared as he makes a bid for major No.16 this week. The 43-year-old hasn’t played competitively since the US Open four weeks ago and admits that he’s coming in rusty.

• Beef breaks down after booking Open place

“My game is not quite as sharp as I’d like to have it,” he said. “I still need to get the shape of the golf ball a little bit better than I am right now. Today was a good range session, I need another one tomorrow, and hopefully that will be enough to be ready.”

