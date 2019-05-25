Tiger rues "too many mistakes" after missed cut

Tiger Woods was left to lament too many mistakes after missing the cut in the US PGA Championship at Bethpage.

Woods, who won the Masters in thrilling fashion at Augusta National last month, laboured to a three-over 73 on day two to go with his opening round of 72. That all added up to a five-over-par total – 17 more than his playing partner and runaway leader Brooks Koepka – and an unwanted weekend off.

It brings to an end a turbulent week for Woods, who has had to battle sickness and non-golf distractions.

However, he made no excuses when he faced the media after his second round.

“I made too many mistakes and just didn't do the little things I need to do,” said Woods. “You know, I had a couple three-putts. I didn't hit wedges close. I didn't hit any fairways today. Did a lot of little things wrong.”

His stats bear that out. He found only 46.4% of his fairways, hit just 58.3% of greens in regulation, and tied 111th in putting accuracy after two rounds. He had just one eagle and six birdies in 36 holes, offset against nine bogeys and two doubles.

Even so, he’s not overly concerned.

“There's no reason why I can't get up to speed again and crank it back up,” said Woods. “I've got to start feeling a little bit better first before that happens. We'll do that first and then start cranking it back up again.

“I just wasn't moving the way I needed to. That's the way it goes. There's going to be days and weeks where it's just not going to work, and today was one of those days.”

This, incidentally, was Woods’ ninth missed cut in a major as a professional – five of which have come in his last 11 starts.