HomeGolf NewsTiger Slam irons up for auction - but are they real?

Golf News

Tiger Slam irons up for auction - but are they real?

By Jamie Hall24 March, 2022
Tiger Woods Tiger Slam Golf memorabilia Golf history Auction
Tiger Woods Clubs

Irons said to have been used by Tiger Woods for his “Tiger Slam” have gone up for auction – but debate has erupted over whether they are real.

Golden Age Auctions, which is handling the sale, expects the clubs to fetch a price of close to $1 million.

But now reports in the US suggest they may not be the real irons used for the historic achievement.

According to Golf Digest's Dan Rapaport, insiders close to Woods insist the 15-time major winner is still in possession of the real set.

Golden Age Auctions is said to be standing by the authenticity of the Titleist irons and wedges, which have been owned by Houston-based businessman Todd Brock since 2010.

At the time of writing the highest bid was $327,750, with the auction open until April 9.

“I got to enjoy them for 11-12 years,” said Brock.

“I live a boring life. I don’t entertain a whole lot, so they weren’t getting the eyes on them that they deserve.”

Horton Smith’s green jacket is currently the most expensive piece of memorabilia in golf history, fetching $682,000 when it was auctioned in 2013.

One of Woods’ backup Scotty Cameron putters went for $393,000, while a ticket to the 1934 Masters, signed by 17 participants including Bobby Jones, recently sold for $600,000.

