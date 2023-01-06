Tiger Woods accused of 'evading service of process' in antitrust case

Tiger Woods has been accused of “evading service of process” by a Florida lawyer who is suing the PGA Tour.



It is being claimed that the 15-time major champion has attempted to dodge being deposed by Larry Klayman.



Klayman, who is representing Patrick Reed in his defamation suit against various members of the golf media, is suing the tour for what he calls an “anticompetitive scheme to restrain trade though monopolization, attempted monopolization, group boycotts and other antitrust violations” with the intention of trying to "destroy the new LIV Golf Tour and its players to the detriment of golf fans”.



He claims that the PGA Tour has enlisted the support of several of its “principal players” as part of this “scheme”. Two of those named players, Rory McIlroy and Davis Love III, have been successfully served subpoenas for deposition. However, Woods – according to Klayman – has not.

“Mr. Woods, like all parties and deponents in this case, will be treated with respect,” said Klayman. “However, as of today, it would appear that Mr. Woods has little respect for our legal right to depose him.

“Accepting service for depositions is common practice and Mr. Woods is no different than any other American and has no reason to keep denying service. Given his prior experiences with the law, this is unfortunate.



“As of today, the process server has attempted five different times and Mr. Woods has not made himself available to accept service or have someone else accept service on his behalf.”

At the time of publishing, Woods had made no public comment on this allegation.