Tiger Woods admits physical struggles during Rd 2 at Memorial

Tiger Woods has revealed that physical struggles contributed to him slumping to a four-over 76 in round two of the Memorial

Making his first PGA Tour start in five months, the 44-year-old endured a dismal day at Muirfield Village. It was brightened only by birdies at his final two holes, which should be enough to see him safely through to the weekend.

More worrying than the 15-time major winner's score, however, was footage of him grimacing on multiple occasions on the back nine.

Speaking to reporters after his round, Woods admitted the day had been "a bit of a struggle".

"I wasn't moving quite as well as I'd like and couldn't quite turn back and couldn't quite clear," he said. "It started this morning during the warm-up. It wasn't quite as good as I'd like."

Woods added that this isn't the first time that something has gone wrong during his warm-up and that not knowing how his battered body is going to be from one day to the next is "going to happen more times than not".

"Ageing is not fun," he added. "Early on in my career I thought it was fantastic because I was getting better and better and better, and now I'm just trying to hold on.

"I don't have the same type of stamina as I used to have, that's for sure, when I was training hard and running and all that stuff.

"Granted, I'm a lot older now, so things change, they evolve. So it is what it is. Energy, you try to suck it up as best you can and get through it."