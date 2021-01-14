Tiger Woods' agent hits out at "salacious" documentary

Tiger Woods’ agent has blasted a new documentary about his star client, describing it as “salacious” and “incomplete”.



Mark Steinberg of Excel Sports Management was reacting to the release of ‘Tiger’, a two-part HBO documentary that is based upon the 2018 book of the same name by Armen Keteyian and Jeff Benedict.

“Just like the book it is based off of, the upcoming HBO documentary is just another unauthorised and salacious outsider attempt to paint an incomplete portrait of one of the greatest athletes of all-time,” Steinberg told Golf Digest.

• R&A: No Turnberry Open for "foreseeable future"

• Butch Harmon denies Jordan Spieth rumours

Whilst there have been many programmes made about the 15-time major champion in recent years, this is the first to explore in detail the sex scandal that engulfed Woods in late 2009 and which ultimately cost him his marriage.

The film features testimony from Rachel Uchitel, one of the women at the centre of Woods’ infidelity drama, as well as former caddie Steve Williams and ex-girlfriend Dina Parr.

• Trump awards Medal of Freedom to golf trio



• Thomas apologises for homophobic slur



Neither Woods nor any of his immediate family or team participated in the documentary.

The former world No.1 has not, as yet, addressed the documentary himself. He is expected to make his first appearance of 2021 in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines at the end of the month.