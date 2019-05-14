A ‘wrongful death’ suit has been brought against Tiger Woods by the parents of a former bartender at his Florida restaurant who died in a drunk-driving accident last year.



According to a lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County on Monday, Nicholas Immesberger was more than three times the legal limit when he crashed his vehicle whilst driving home from The Woods Jupiter on December 10.

The restaurant is owned by Woods and managed by his girlfriend Erica Herman who is also named in the suit.

The suit, brought by Immesberger’s parents Katherine Belowsky and Scott Duchene, alleges that the 24-year-old had been over-served for hours by employees at the restaurants before the accident.



It claims that “the employees and management at The Woods continued to serve Immesberger alcohol to the point of intoxication knowing that he had driven to work and had no other way home” and that employees and management “had direct knowledge that Immesberger had a habitual problem with alcohol”.



It also alleges that “employees and managers knew that Immesberger had Alcoholic Anonymous meetings prior to the night of his crash and was attempting to treat his disease.”

The USA Today is reporting that, as the owner of the restaurant, Woods could potentially be held liable, even if he wasn’t physically at the venue, “if a foreseeable risk of injury or death occurs due to over-serving somebody with a known history of alcohol abuse issue.”



The lawsuit states that Immesberger’s parents are seeking damages amounting to in excess of $15,000.

Asked today about the lawsuit at Bethpage ahead of this week’s US PGA Championship, Woods said: "We’re all very sad that Nick passed away. It was a terrible night and terrible ending and we just feel bad for him and his entire family. It’s very sad."