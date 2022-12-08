search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods and Rory McIlroy hold showdown LIV meeting

Golf News

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy hold showdown LIV meeting

By Jamie Hall01 December, 2022
PGA Tour LIV Golf Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy
Rory Mc Ilroy Tiger Woods Hero World Challenge Liv Golf Meeting

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy held another players’ meeting to discuss LIV Golf at the Hero World Challenge.

Woods and McIlroy previously held a meeting at the BMW Championship in August with 23 top players where they discussed the threat posed by the breakaway tour.

One of those, Joaquin Niemann, has since defected to LIV.

Golf Channel reporter Rex Hoggard has now revealed the pair hosted a second meeting in the Bahamas this week, this time with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in attendance.

• Rahm: PGA Tour should be "thankful" for LIV

• LIV Golf captures top tour venues

"All 20 players in the field here at the Hero World Challenge attended along with Tiger Woods, the host this week,” Hoggard said.

"Now Rory McIlroy, who has become the defacto spokesperson of the PGA Tour when it comes to all things LIV Golf, he joined the meeting via Zoom, as did PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

"I was told essentially it was just a continuation of the conversation that started a few months ago in Wilmington, Delaware, when Tiger and Rory got all the game's top players together and tried to come up with some sort of response to LIV Golf.

"Now I specifically asked Tiger Woods yesterday what his message is in these meetings and what is he telling players, and he really touches on some familiar bullet points here. He talked about playing opportunities for younger players, he talked about legacy, being able to play the major championships, and he also talked about the top players being rewarded more.

• Pro fires warning to PGA Tour

• Phil Mickelson responds to Tiger Woods claims

"Again, these are all things we've heard before, but it certainly hits differently when it comes from a 15-time major champion."

Woods is on-site at Albany in his capacity as tournament host despite being forced to pull out of the event through injury. He also flew from Florida to Delaware to attend the first meeting despite not being in the field for the BMW Championship.

In his pre-tournament press conference, the 15-time major champion revealed there have been “many subsequent meetings” to improve the PGA Tour and stave off the threat posed by LIV.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Golf course closed due to frost? This is why
End in sight for controversial golf course saga
Tiger Woods reveals his go-to on-course snack
Blow for PGA Tour in LIV Golf court battle
Charlie Woods reveals Tiger forgot key item while caddying

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
Peter Barber’s advice for older golfers
Callaway
See all videos right arrow