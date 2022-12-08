Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy hold showdown LIV meeting

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy held another players’ meeting to discuss LIV Golf at the Hero World Challenge.

Woods and McIlroy previously held a meeting at the BMW Championship in August with 23 top players where they discussed the threat posed by the breakaway tour.

One of those, Joaquin Niemann, has since defected to LIV.

Golf Channel reporter Rex Hoggard has now revealed the pair hosted a second meeting in the Bahamas this week, this time with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in attendance.

"All 20 players in the field here at the Hero World Challenge attended along with Tiger Woods, the host this week,” Hoggard said.

"Now Rory McIlroy, who has become the defacto spokesperson of the PGA Tour when it comes to all things LIV Golf, he joined the meeting via Zoom, as did PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

After addressing the media yesterday, Tiger Woods attended another players meeting about LIV Golf last night. Rory McIlroy and PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan also joined virtually. @rexhoggardGC joins from the Bahamas with details, @damonhackGC & @eamonlynch react. pic.twitter.com/Fonx0aRIku — Golf Today (@GCGolfToday) November 30, 2022

"I was told essentially it was just a continuation of the conversation that started a few months ago in Wilmington, Delaware, when Tiger and Rory got all the game's top players together and tried to come up with some sort of response to LIV Golf.

"Now I specifically asked Tiger Woods yesterday what his message is in these meetings and what is he telling players, and he really touches on some familiar bullet points here. He talked about playing opportunities for younger players, he talked about legacy, being able to play the major championships, and he also talked about the top players being rewarded more.

"Again, these are all things we've heard before, but it certainly hits differently when it comes from a 15-time major champion."

Woods is on-site at Albany in his capacity as tournament host despite being forced to pull out of the event through injury. He also flew from Florida to Delaware to attend the first meeting despite not being in the field for the BMW Championship.

In his pre-tournament press conference, the 15-time major champion revealed there have been “many subsequent meetings” to improve the PGA Tour and stave off the threat posed by LIV.

