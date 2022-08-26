Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy launch new company

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have announced the launch of a new joint company.

The duo have linked up with former NBC executive Mike McCarley on TMRW Sports – pronounced “tomorrow” - on the technology-led venture.

“Our focus is on building pioneering ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media and technology,” the newly-created company said in a tweet announcing its launch.

• Will Zalatoris out of Tour Championship

• LIV target "commits future" to PGA Tour



Earlier this week it emerged Woods and McIlroy were heading up plans to have the world’s best golfers face off in stadiums in a tech-driven competition series.

Each one-day contest would be designed to complement the existing PGA Tour schedule and could be launched in 2024. The period between January and March is seen as the most likely window for it to take place.

The pair also led a players' meeting at the BMW Championship where they discussed the future of the PGA Tour and the threat posed by LIV Golf.

TMRW Sports is here! We’re a company founded by @TigerWoods, @McIlroyRory & sports executive Mike McCarley. Our focus is on building pioneering ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media & technology. Learn more: https://t.co/ItAbANOWSI#TMRWSports = Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Z9svD1d6iG — TMRW Sports (@TMRWSports) August 23, 2022

“I am excited to work with TMRW Sports in bringing people more access to sports,” said Woods via a press release.

“So many athletes, entertainers, and people I meet from all walks of life share our passion for sports, but they also share our desire to build a better future for the next generation of sports fans. Together, we can harness technology to bring fresh approaches to the sports we love.”

Woods’ TGR Ventures company and McIlroy’s Symphony Ventures are both believed to be among the initial investors.

• Immelman: "LIV is a giant pain in my ass"



• Major winner warns LPGA against LIV link



Also on board are American Football star Larry Fitzgerald and F1 driver Carlos Sainz.

“For the last few years off the course, I’ve been focused on helping to lead golf into its digital future. Now, by joining forces with Tiger, Mike, and other TMRW Sports partners, we can shape the way that media and technology improve the sports experience,” McIlroy said.

“In a world where technology provides us with so many choices for using our time, we want to make sports more accessible for as many people as possible.”