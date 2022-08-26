search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods and Rory McIlroy launch new company

Golf News

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy launch new company

By Jamie Hall23 August, 2022
Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy TMRW Sports PGA Tour
Tiger Woods Rory Mc Ilroy Tmrw Sports

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have announced the launch of a new joint company.

The duo have linked up with former NBC executive Mike McCarley on TMRW Sports – pronounced “tomorrow” - on the technology-led venture.

“Our focus is on building pioneering ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media and technology,” the newly-created company said in a tweet announcing its launch.

• Will Zalatoris out of Tour Championship

• LIV target "commits future" to PGA Tour

Earlier this week it emerged Woods and McIlroy were heading up plans to have the world’s best golfers face off in stadiums in a tech-driven competition series.

Each one-day contest would be designed to complement the existing PGA Tour schedule and could be launched in 2024. The period between January and March is seen as the most likely window for it to take place.

The pair also led a players' meeting at the BMW Championship where they discussed the future of the PGA Tour and the threat posed by LIV Golf.

“I am excited to work with TMRW Sports in bringing people more access to sports,” said Woods via a press release.

“So many athletes, entertainers, and people I meet from all walks of life share our passion for sports, but they also share our desire to build a better future for the next generation of sports fans. Together, we can harness technology to bring fresh approaches to the sports we love.”

Woods’ TGR Ventures company and McIlroy’s Symphony Ventures are both believed to be among the initial investors.

• Immelman: "LIV is a giant pain in my ass"

• Major winner warns LPGA against LIV link

Also on board are American Football star Larry Fitzgerald and F1 driver Carlos Sainz.

“For the last few years off the course, I’ve been focused on helping to lead golf into its digital future. Now, by joining forces with Tiger, Mike, and other TMRW Sports partners, we can shape the way that media and technology improve the sports experience,” McIlroy said.

“In a world where technology provides us with so many choices for using our time, we want to make sports more accessible for as many people as possible.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - TMRW Sports

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

BMW PGA Championship: 18 LIV Golf stars included in field
Tour pro wins "worst hole-in-one prize ever"
Scottie Scheffler explains bizarre "butt crack" injury
Rory McIlroy responds to Cam Smith rift rumours
"Hypocrites”: Lee Westwood rips PGA Tour stars

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
play button
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
play button
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow