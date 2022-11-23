search
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to be hit by Elon Musk Twitter purge

Golf News

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to be hit by Elon Musk Twitter purge

By Jamie Hall22 November, 2022
Twitter Elon Musk Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy
Rory Mc Ilroy Tiger Woods Twitter Elon Musk

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will be the most-affected golfers by Elon Musk’s promised Twitter purge.

Musk, the new owner of the social media giant, has promised to crack down on fake and spam accounts since forking out $44billion to buy the site earlier this year.

He said he would “die trying” in his bid to rid the site of bots and fake profiles, a feature for which it has come in for heavy criticism.

• FIRST LOOK: Augusta National's new 13th

• Tiger Woods Masters shirt up for auction

According to an audit of false accounts carried out by gambling.com using SparkToro software, Woods has the highest number of fake followers, with a massive 2.6million of the accounts following him deemed to be false.

McIlroy is also followed by a high number of spam accounts on 1.1million, around 100,000 ahead of Ian Poulter.

Others with high numbers of fake followers include Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia.

The highest percentage of fake followers, however, belongs to former US PGA champion Jason Dufner, who would lose 52% of his count if Musk follows through with his pledge.

• 7 DP World Tour rookies to watch in 2023

• When Scotland won the World Cup

Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is close behind, with more than 49% of his followers found to be fake.

Graeme McDowell, Fowler and Spieth would also lose nearly half of their followers in the event of a crackdown.

Golf News

Tiger Woods OUT of Hero World Challenge through injury
Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas join Tiger Woods/Rory McIlroy golf league
“WTF is this s**t!” Pro rages at world rankings
Sandy Jones: Former PGA chief exec passes away
Teams revealed for Ryder Cup warm-up

