Tiger Woods and son Charlie to team-up in first pro event

Tiger Woods has confirmed that he and his 11-year-old son Charlie will make their debuts in the PNC Championship next month.

Taking place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, the PNC Championship is an annual golf tournament for two-player teams, consisting of PGA Tour and Champions Tour golfers and, most commonly, their sons.

The fathers need to have won a major championship or The Players Championship to be eligible for an invitation to the 36-hole, 20-team scramble.



This will be 15-time major winner Woods' first appearance in the tournament as well as accomplished junior golfer Charlie's first start in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together," said Tiger, 44. "It’s been great watching him progress as a junior golfer and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship."

Earlier this year, footage of Charlie practising ahead of a Florida Junior Golf Tour event went viral.



Check out the little lad's swing...

The swing of Charlie Woods



Tiger looks on as his ten year old son swings on the range ahead of a junior event in Florida. pic.twitter.com/0WvwCw1hST — GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) January 12, 2020

In an interview with GOLFTV earlier this year, Woods discussed his son's development as a golfer

“I’m still winning - for now,” he laughed. “He’s starting to get into it. He’s starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions. I’ve kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad.”

Tiger and Charlie join an illustrious field that, for the first time this year, also features Justin Thomas and his PGA pro father Mike, whilst Matt Kuchar and Jim Furyk will be joined by their sons this year having previously been partnered by their fathers.

Gary Player, Greg Norman, Lee Janzen, Tom Kite, John Daly and Mark O’Meara, as well as Retief Goosen, Tom Lehman, Padraig Harrington, Lee Trevino and Vijay Singh are among the many major champions returning to participate.



Bernhard Langer and his son Jason are the defending champions in the $1million event.