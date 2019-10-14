As he steps up his recovery from knee surgery, Tiger Woods has announced that he is expanding his growing business portfolio.



The 15-time major winner has entered into a partnership with PopStroke Entertainment, a technology-infused golf-entertainment concept that combines professionally designed putting courses with exceptional food and beverage.

Founded in 2018, PopStroke is being billed as a 'TopGolf for putting' and currently has one facility in Port St Lucie, Florida.

New locations in Scottsdale, Arizona and Fort Myers, Florida are currently under development, with several more sites planned for 2020 and beyond. Through his TGR Design arm, Woods will be responsible for designing the putting courses at all future PopStroke locations.

“Some of my happiest memories are spending time with my pops on the golf course having putting contests,” said Woods. “I’m looking forward to others enjoying time with their kids at PopStroke. This is a new way for individuals to experience the game of golf. It’s about bringing people together."



Describing the venture as "a natural extension of my golf course design philosophy and my TGR Design business", Woods added: "Our goal has always been to design courses that bring people together and are fun for golfers of all abilities and ages."

The PopStroke experience is enhanced with a technology platform consisting of the soon-to-be released electronic score-keeping golf ball, the “iPutt” ball.



The ball transmits scores electronically to the custom PopStroke app which can be downloaded in the Apple and Android App stores. Players will be able to compete against each other in a dynamic, social and tournament environment while earning “Pop Bucks” through the PopStroke loyalty rewards app program.

Food, soft drinks, signature cocktails, a variety of craft beer, and wine options are also available on the app for delivery directly to a golf course location or at the onsite full service restaurant and bar.

“Tiger Woods has had the most significant impact in growing the game of golf around the world and his investment and partnership in PopStroke will undoubtedly introduce the game to a new and wider audience of participants,” said PopStroke founder Greg Bartoli.