search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods announces exciting new business venture

Golf News

Tiger Woods announces exciting new business venture

By Michael McEwan11 October, 2019
Tiger Woods PopStroke TGR TGR Ventures TGR Design Greg Bartoli Putting
Tiger Woods

As he steps up his recovery from knee surgery, Tiger Woods has announced that he is expanding his growing business portfolio.

The 15-time major winner has entered into a partnership with PopStroke Entertainment, a technology-infused golf-entertainment concept that combines professionally designed putting courses with exceptional food and beverage.

Founded in 2018, PopStroke is being billed as a 'TopGolf for putting' and currently has one facility in Port St Lucie, Florida.

• Tiger Woods undergoes knee surgery

• PICS! Check out Italy's Ryder Cup course

New locations in Scottsdale, Arizona and Fort Myers, Florida are currently under development, with several more sites planned for 2020 and beyond. Through his TGR Design arm,  Woods will be responsible for designing the putting courses at all future PopStroke locations.

WATCH - A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN

“Some of my happiest memories are spending time with my pops on the golf course having putting contests,” said Woods. “I’m looking forward to others enjoying time with their kids at PopStroke. This is a new way for individuals to experience the game of golf. It’s about bringing people together."

• WATCH - Bob Mac hits one of the shots of the year

Describing the venture as "a natural extension of my golf course design philosophy and my TGR Design business", Woods added: "Our goal has always been to design courses that bring people together and are fun for golfers of all abilities and ages."

Pop Stroke

The PopStroke experience is enhanced with a technology platform consisting of the soon-to-be released electronic score-keeping golf ball, the “iPutt” ball.

• Scottish club SAVED from brink of closure

The ball transmits scores electronically to the custom PopStroke app which can be downloaded in the Apple and Android App stores. Players will be able to compete against each other in a dynamic, social and tournament environment while earning “Pop Bucks” through the PopStroke loyalty rewards app program.

• Stenson lays trusty 3-wood to rest

Food, soft drinks, signature cocktails, a variety of craft beer, and wine options are also available on the app for delivery directly to a golf course location or at the onsite full service restaurant and bar.

“Tiger Woods has had the most significant impact in growing the game of golf around the world and his investment and partnership in PopStroke will undoubtedly introduce the game to a new and wider audience of participants,” said PopStroke founder Greg Bartoli.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Putting

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour pro handed three-month drugs ban
WATCH - Phil Mickelson agonisingly close to par-4 ace
Tiger Woods reveals “big goal” he has yet to tick off
Former Open champ splits with long-time caddie
Marcel Siem loses tour card after rules blunder

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Strengthen the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow