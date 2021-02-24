search
Tiger Woods "awake and responsive" following emergency surgery

Golf News

Tiger Woods "awake and responsive" following emergency surgery

By Michael McEwan24 February, 2021
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods' team has revealed that the 15-time major champion is "awake and responsive" following a long surgical procedure in the wake of a horror car crash.

Woods, 45, was travelling alone in Rancho Palos Verdes, south of Los Angeles, when, shortly after 7am local time, his car left the road and rolled multiple times. 

First responders who attended to the former world No.1 subsequently revealed that he was lucky to have survived the crash at what is a known accident blackspot. 

The exact circumstances of Woods' accident have not yet been determined but, after he was freed from the wreckage, he was transported by ambulance to Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre with what were reported to be "moderate to serious" but "non life-threatening" injuries. 

• Shaken Thomas reacts to news of Tiger's crash

• PureGym CEO blasted for golf comments

The Los Angeles Times reported that he had sustained compound fractures to both legs as well as a shattered ankle. 

In a social media update, posted to Woods' Twitter account at 9.30pm PST, his team provided an update on his condition.

Tiger Woods Car

It read: "We thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages during this tough time. 

"As previously communicated, Tiger was involved in a single-car accident earlier this morning in California. He has undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle after being brought to the hospital.

• Wie blasts Giuliani over "panties" joke

"He is currently awake and recovering in his hospital room.  doctors and hospital staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Fire Department. Your support and assistance has been outstanding. 

"There are no further updates at this time and we continue to thank you for your well-wishes and privacy for him and his family."

The statement also included an update from Dr Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer and interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre.

He said: "Mr Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center.

• "I shut myself in my room for 30 hours" - Koepka

"Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilised by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilised with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling."

Woods, winner of a record 83 PGA Tour titles, made his most recent competitive appearance at the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie shortly before Christmas. He had been targeting a return to action at the Masters in April following his recovery from a fifth back operation on December 23.

