Golf News

Tiger Woods back hitting balls following horror car crash

Golf News

Tiger Woods back hitting balls following horror car crash

By Michael McEwan22 November, 2021
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods First Shot Since Accident

Tiger fans, rejoice!

Your man is back hitting shots again, nine months after an early morning car crash left him hospitalised with horrific leg injuries.

The 15-time major champion's condition has been the subject of much scrutiny ever since, with conflicting reports on the state of his health. However, a short video posted on his Twitter account over the weekend will give his legion of fans confidence that he can and will return to the tour.

In the clip, Woods is seen wearing a white polo and black shorts with a black sleeve covering his right leg, which suffered the brunt of the damage in the accident. 

• 10 new Scottish golf courses under construction

• Rory admits to "massive guilt" over flying private

He then hits a full shot with what appears to be a highly-lofted club. The text accompanying the video simply says: "Making progress."

This would appear to be a significant step in Woods' recovery and come a month after he was pictured walking unaided at a Florida junior golf competition that his son Charlie was competing in.

Woods hasn't hit a competitive shot since he and Charlie competed in the PNC Championship last December. 

This latest clip is likely to accelerate excitement at the prospect of Woods returning to the tour following his single-vehicle car crash near Los Angeles on February 23.

Woods was travelling alone in Rancho Palos Verdes, south of Los Angeles, when his car left the road and rolled multiple times.

• Sabbatini hit with DQ over rules violation

• FIRST LOOK! Inside Dundonald's new clubhouse

He had to be pulled from the wreckage of the vehicle and required emergency surgery on his right leg and ankle.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department subsequently revealed that he was driving between 84mph and 87mph on a 45mph stretch of road at the time of the early-morning accident.

It was also revealed that Woods hit a tree at 75mph.

One of the first responders who attended to Woods said that he was lucky to survive the smash.

