Tiger Woods breaks silence after fellow pros show support

Tiger Woods breaks silence after fellow pros show support

By Michael McEwan01 March, 2021
Tiger Woods has spoken for the first time since the car accident that almost killed him after several of his fellow pros paid a touching tribute on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Annika Sorenstam were amongst the players to wear Woods' trademark red and black colour combination in the final round of their respective tournaments on Sunday in a show of solidarity with the stricken 15-time major champion. 

On Sunday night, Woods tweeted his gratitude.

• Organisers "thrilled" with day one of Golf Show

• Woods will not face charges after accident

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts," wrote the 45-year-old. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."

Woods required emergency surgery on his right leg and ankle after the early morning crash near Los Angeles last Tuesday.

The former world No.1 had to be pulled from the wreckage of his Genesis SUV by emergency services after his car left the road and rolled multiple times.

• Man arrested for breaking into Augusta National

• Annika Sorenstam at centre of rules farce

One of the first responders who attended to Woods said that he was lucky to survive the smash on what is a notorious accident black-spot.

An update from Woods' camp on Friday evening revealed that he has been transferred to a new hospital to continue his recovery. Local law enforcement officials have also confirmed he will face no criminal charges over the accident.

Even for the pros, golf is hard - and here's the proof
bunkered Podcast: What next for Tiger Woods?
Reports: European Tour preparing for ambitious 'Florida Swing'
Colin Montgomerie heaps praises on 'exciting' Robert MacIntyre
These big-name tour pros want green books banned

