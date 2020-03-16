Tiger Woods breaks silence on coronavirus outbreak

Tiger Woods has broken his silence on the coronavirus outbreak, calling for people to be "safe, smart and do what is best".

The 15-time major winner, who has been out of the public eye since missing the cut in the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club last month, tweeted about the COVID-19 outbreak this evening.

There are a lot more important things in life than a golf tournament right now. We need to be safe, smart and do what is best for ourselves, our loved ones and our community. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 16, 2020

Currently rehabilitating from his latest back ailment, Woods was expected to defend his Masters title at Augusta National next month. However, on Friday, club officials announced that the tournament was being postponed as a result of the outbreak.

Earlier that day, the PGA Tour announced the cancellation of all events between now and The Masters: THE PLAYERS Championship, the Valspar Championship, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and the Valero Texas Open.

• Augusta National closed until further notice

• How pro golf is adjusting to COVID-19 chaos

• Jack Nicklaus makes grim golf prediction

At present, these are the only PGA Tour events to have fallen victim to coronavirus.

However, with the CDC having called for the cancellation of all US events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, it is expected that more golf events - including May's US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park - will be impacted.