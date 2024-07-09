Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

As Keegan Bradley settles in to life as the US Ryder Cup captain, the man who was the long-time front-runner to get the gig has broken his silence.

First reported by The Telegraph, Tiger Woods turned down the opportunity to lead the United States into the 2025 edition of the contest at Bethpage.

That opened the door for two-time Bradley to surprisingly assume the responsibility.

Woods had been the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Zach Johnson, who presided over the defeat to Europe at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club near Rome last year.

However, in a statement, he expanded on his reasons for turning down the job and hinted that he would be open to the opportunity in the future.

“With my new responsibilities to the [PGA] Tour and time commitments involved, I felt like I would not be able to commit the time to Team USA and the players required as a captain,” said the 15-time major champion.

“That does not mean I wouldn’t want to captain a team in the future. If and when I feel it is the right time, I will put my hat in the ring for this committee to decide.”

Woods is a Player Director of the PGA Tour and has been heavily involved in discussions to shape the future of the US-based circuit amid ongoing merger talks with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

As recently as the PGA Championship in May, Woods had revealed he was “still talking” with the PGA of America about the Ryder Cup position.

“There’s nothing that has been confirmed yet,” he said. “We’re still working on what that might look like.

“Also, whether or not I have the time to do it. I’m dedicating so much time to what we’re doing with the PGA Tour, I don’t want to fulfill the role of the captaincy if I can’t do it.

“What that all entails and representing Team USA and the commitments to the PGA of America, the players, and the fans and as I said, all of Team USA.

“I need to feel that I can give the amount of time that it deserves.”

