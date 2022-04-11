search
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods confirms St Andrews appearance

Golf News

Tiger Woods confirms St Andrews appearance

By Jamie Hall10 April, 2022
Tiger Woods confirmed he plans to play the 150th Open at St Andrews this year.

The 15-time major winner made his competitive return at the Masters after more than a year out.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his final round, he confirmed his plans to return to the Home of Golf, where he has won two of his Claret Jugs.

• The Masters: HUGE prize money increase confirmed

• All the big names to miss the cut at the Masters

“I am looking forward to St Andrews,” he said.

“That’s something that’s dear to my heart. It’s the home of golf and it’s my favourite golf course in the world.”

