Tiger Woods confirms St Andrews appearance

Tiger Woods confirmed he plans to play the 150th Open at St Andrews this year.

The 15-time major winner made his competitive return at the Masters after more than a year out.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his final round, he confirmed his plans to return to the Home of Golf, where he has won two of his Claret Jugs.

“I am looking forward to St Andrews,” he said.

“That’s something that’s dear to my heart. It’s the home of golf and it’s my favourite golf course in the world.”