Team USA will not be led into the 2025 Ryder Cup by Tiger Woods.

It is believed that the 15-time major champion has turned down the role ahead of the announcement tomorrow.

The PGA of America will name Captain America in New York, with Stewart Cink a leading contender alongside Fred Couples and Davis Love III.

According to the Telegraph, the governing body was forced to look elsewhere after being unable to reach a deal with Woods.

The 48-year-old was expected to take on the role if the PGA of America had reduced the usual captaincy commitments ahead of the match at Bethpage Black.

Woods, who played in eight of the biennial dust-ups, issued an update on speculation he would take the gig at the Masters and the PGA Championship.

Two months ago, at Valhalla, he said he was still in talks with Seth Waugh over ‘what it might look like’.

Woods raised concerns that he might not have time to succeed Zach Johnson, given his role in the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF.

“I’m dedicating so much time to what we’re doing with the PGA Tour, I don’t want to fulfill the role of the captaincy if I can’t do it,” he said.

“What that all entails and representing Team USA and the commitments to the PGA of America, the players, and the fans and as I said, all of Team USA.

“I need to feel that I can give the amount of time that it deserves.”

At the Masters, Woods teased that a decision could be imminent. Instead, the man to captain America will be announced over seven months after Luke Donald was re-instated.

Cink – the 2009 Open champion – is the leading candidate to captain the US side. The 51-year-old featured in five matches, winning just one – in 2008.

He was named as Johnson’s fifth and final vice-captain for the 2023 match against Europe at Marco Simone in Rome.

