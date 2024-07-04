Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake have been given the green light to tee up a new St Andrews sports bar, despite significant backlash from residents.

The duo have been granted planning permission by the Fife council to convert the historic New Picture House Cinema into a new T-Squared Social entertainment venue.

And the ‘unique’ luxury bar in the Home of Golf will include sports simulators, duckpin bowling and darts, while retaining two cinema screens.

Woods and famous American singer Timberlake own a bar under their T-Squared Social name in New York and have now got their wish to expand their venture close to the Old Course.

Around 40-50 jobs are expected to be created due to the redevelopment, which will maintain the listed building’s original exterior.

Documents show that the New Picture House has been running at “under 10 percent occupancy”, and the cinema’s owners have welcomed the transformation.

It is unclear when the renovation will take place, but terms of the agreement dictate that work must begin within the next three years.

“We are delighted to have received planning permission for our exciting proposals,” Christopher Anand, managing partner at T-Squared Social, said.

“As a team, we listened to the residents of St. Andrews, and taking account of this increased the number of screens, including retaining the main auditorium.

“With our new entertainment concept, sitting alongside the cinema, this will ensure that a cinema offering can remain in the town for this and for generations to come.”

The council’s approval on Woods’ and Timberlake’s plans is not good news for everyone, however.

Serious opposition to the new bar caused a petition to block the proposals that racked up over 9,000 signatures.

There were concerns among locals that the bar could distract from the town’s identity.

Last October, St Andrews Community Council member Neil Dobson, told The Courier: “I find this very disrespectful and a bit cheeky, to be honest.

“This town has been very good to Tiger Woods and this is not the way to repay residents.”

Planning offices have assured residents, though, that the development would “protect and enhance the character and appearance” of St Andrews.”

‘The proposals put forward by T-Squared Social are welcomed by the current cinema owners and will help secure The New Picture House’s long-term future by maintaining film screenings while also modernising the offer to provide a wider range of entertainment and dining experiences,” a planning statement read.

‘The local community, students and visitors will have the opportunity to experience a broader range of cinema, dining and entertainment at the popular venue following the investments proposed by the applicant.”

