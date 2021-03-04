search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods does not remember driving following crash

Golf News

Tiger Woods does not remember driving following crash

By Ryan Crombie04 March, 2021
Tiger Woods Tiger Tracker PGA Tour Los Angeles Sheriff's Department
Tiger Woods Car

Tiger Woods reportedly told sheriff deputies that he does not remember driving prior to his car accident and that he does not know how the collision occurred.

Woods, 45, was travelling alone in Rancho Palos Verdes, south of Los Angeles, when, shortly after 7am local time on February 23, his car left the road and rolled multiple times.

As reported by USA Today Sport’s Golfweek, Woods told sheriff’s deputies after crashing his vehicle that he could not remember driving, and he did not know how the collision happened, according to an affidavit for a search warrant used to obtain the black box of the vehicle Woods was driving.

• Tiger Woods: Warrant issued for car's 'black box'

• European Tour lines up new 'Florida Swing'

• Scots pro determined to make up for lost time in 2021

That same affidavit, obtained by USA Today Sports, revealed that the 15-time major champion later said the same thing at the hospital, where he was treated for multiple leg injuries suffered during the crash.

"The deputies asked him how the collision occurred," the affidavit read. "Driver said he did not know and did not even remember driving...  Driver was treated for his injuries at the hospital and was asked there again how the collision occurred. He repeated that he did not know and did not remember driving."

According to that affidavit, which was submitted by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Johann Schoegl, Woods was initially unconscious after the crash in Southern California when a resident found the golfer trapped in his car and with blood on his face and chin.

• What YOU can learn from Collin Morikawa

• Monty heaps praise on 'exciting' MacIntyre

Woods required emergency surgery on his right leg and ankle after the early morning accident near Los Angeles.

An update from Woods' camp on February 26 revealed that he has been transferred to a new hospital to continue his recovery from surgery. Local law enforcement officials have also confirmed he will face no criminal charges over the accident.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Tiger Woods does not remember driving following crash
“It’s impossible to struggle in silence” – Jordan Spieth opens up on tour woes
Top Scottish school launches golf programme
Official: Golfers are the ANGRIEST sports fans on social media
Gordon Sherry: Union blunder hindered my Masters prep

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Create more power with your wrists
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow