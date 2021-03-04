Tiger Woods does not remember driving following crash

Tiger Woods reportedly told sheriff deputies that he does not remember driving prior to his car accident and that he does not know how the collision occurred.



Woods, 45, was travelling alone in Rancho Palos Verdes, south of Los Angeles, when, shortly after 7am local time on February 23, his car left the road and rolled multiple times.

As reported by USA Today Sport’s Golfweek, Woods told sheriff’s deputies after crashing his vehicle that he could not remember driving, and he did not know how the collision happened, according to an affidavit for a search warrant used to obtain the black box of the vehicle Woods was driving.

That same affidavit, obtained by USA Today Sports, revealed that the 15-time major champion later said the same thing at the hospital, where he was treated for multiple leg injuries suffered during the crash.

"The deputies asked him how the collision occurred," the affidavit read. "Driver said he did not know and did not even remember driving... Driver was treated for his injuries at the hospital and was asked there again how the collision occurred. He repeated that he did not know and did not remember driving."



According to that affidavit, which was submitted by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Johann Schoegl, Woods was initially unconscious after the crash in Southern California when a resident found the golfer trapped in his car and with blood on his face and chin.

Woods required emergency surgery on his right leg and ankle after the early morning accident near Los Angeles.

An update from Woods' camp on February 26 revealed that he has been transferred to a new hospital to continue his recovery from surgery. Local law enforcement officials have also confirmed he will face no criminal charges over the accident.