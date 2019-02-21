Tiger Woods eats how many meals a day?!

Three square meals a day? Nope, that’s nowhere near enough grub for Tiger Woods.



The former world No.1 has given a fascinating insight into how much food he packs away on a daily basis – and it’ll make your belly ache just thinking about it.

Speaking to Henni Zuel of GOLFTV, Woods revealed the full extent of his daily diet regime.

“If I’m at home, I’ll probably eat between five and seven meals a day,” said the 80-time PGA Tour winner. “I’m aways hungry. I struggle with keeping my weight up so if I don’t eat enough, I typically lose weight quite quickly.



“My favourite is steak and potatoes, with a little bit of black pepper. Just like my dad. I’ve become way more strict [with my diet] since I’ve come back to playing again. Just trying to keep the inflammation down and trying to stay as fit as possible. It sucks getting older.”

Woods added that he has struggled to stay fuelled in the high altitude at this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship.



Mexico City sits at 2,250 metres above sea level, making it the eighth highest capital city in the world.



“For some reason, I don’t know what it is, but at this altitude, I’m starving,” he said. “I’ve been eating so much food and just so hungry all the time. I’m blowing through food in the bag. And at the hotel, I’m just famished all the time and eating in the middle of the night.”



Woods, a winner of 18 World Golf Championship titles, gets underway in the WGC-Mexico Championship at shortly after 7pm UK time tonight.

