Tiger Woods enjoys rankings bump after Masters win

Only 16 months ago, Tiger Woods was a lowly 1,199th on the Official World Golf Rankling.

Today, he’s up to No.6 following his thrilling Masters victory.

Woods, 43, has climbed six spots from 12th after holding off Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka to win his 15th major, and his first in 11 years.

It’s his highest ranking since June 2014.

• Social media reacts to Tiger's Masters win

• Masters 2019: Every big player rated!

In other OWGR news, Johnson has climbed back to No.1 just a week after surrendering the position to Justin Rose. Koepka has leapfrogged Rory McIlroy into third place, with Schauffele moving to ninth at the expense of Rickie Fowler.

• WATCH - Faldo breaks down in tears on US TV

Meanwhile, the $2,070,000 cheque he banked for winning The Masters – a tournament record first prize – has increased Woods’ career earnings on the PGA Tour $118,309,570, almost $30m more than his nearest challenger, Phil Mickelson.